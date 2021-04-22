Budget-Friendly Crop Tops That You Need to Add to Your Cart RN

Scroll To See More Images

Are you properly stocked up on crop tops? They’re a wardrobe essential these days. Crop tops are everywhere and for good reason. They’re so versatile. You can make an argument that crop tops are one of the hardest working pieces of clothing in your closet. You can find plenty of ways to style a crop top so its flattering and highlights your curves. That’s why I thought it was worthwhile to do a round-up of the best crop tops on Amazon.

You can get a quality crop top that you can wear again and again without spending half of your paycheck. And if you’re just diving into the world of crop tops like me, don’t worry. I found some highly rated options that you can browse. They’ve all been described as stretchy, breathable and comfy, so you wear them all day long. Some of the picks also don’t ride up, which is often an issue with crop tops.

These tops are all different styles. I found a basic short-sleeve crop top, a cami version that’s perfect for layering, a Regency Era-inspired pick and an adjustable V-neck crop top for those who have short or long torsos. The tops come in so many colors, ranging from your basic black to sweet pastels to eye-catching patterns, so you can find something that’ll suit your aesthetic. Hey, you might even want to get one type of crop top in several different colors.

1. SheIn Women's Ribbed Knit Crop Top This stretchy knit crop top is an elevated take on the trend. You can style this crop top so many ways—underneath a jacket or blazer or you can wear it alone with jeans or a high-waisted skirt. There are 36 different colors and styles, so you might want to invest in more than one of these crops. SheIn Women's Ribbed Knit Crop Top $16.99 buy it

2. Verdusa Women's Ruched Drawstring Front V Neck Crop This comfy and flattering crop top works well on any size torso, because you can simply pull the drawstring. The lettuce edge trim is also super trendy right now. This crop comes in plenty of fun colors and patterns, including tie-dye and floral, and different sleeve lengths. Verdusa Women's Ruched Drawstring Front… $16.99 buy it

3. SweatyRocks Women's Scoop Neck Crop Top This is a great basic crop top. If you want to make crop tops a big part of your look, you should snag a few of these lightweight and comfy shirt. Reviewers say that the top doesn’t ride up while you’re going about your day, either. There are more than 30 color options to browse. SweatyRocks Women's Scoop Neck Crop… $14.99 buy it