The Best Crocs For Women That Are Actually Stylish

Believe it or not, your childhood-favorite Crocs are having a major comeback—and it’s high-time we all hopped on board this comfortable shoe trend (and grab a pair or two of the best Crocs for women while we’re at it). If you have fond memories of covering your Crocs clogs with charms (or, as they’re actually named, Jibbitz), you’re about to get to re-live them all. What started with teenagers on social media sporting their favorite Crocs has turned into a total resurgence of the shoe brand. Only these days, there are so many more styles and options than ever before.

When one thinks of Crocs, they likely picture the classic clog—with the strap you can put in front or back, and holes meant for filling up with cute Jibbitz. And while this shoe is still the most iconic style of Crocs, there are far more you might not have even realized exist. And, quite frankly, you might not even have recognized them as Crocs if you saw someone wearing them on the street. From chic and sporty slide options to elevated sandals and wedges, there are far more styles of Crocs available than you could ever imagine—and we’re here to give you the ultimate run-down.

It’s likely that one of the reasons we always gravitate back toward Crocs is that they’re like no other shoe. The silhouettes are unique—especially when we think of the classic waterproof clog—and they have something so many shoes don’t: comfort. At the end of the day, a pair of shoes that leaves blisters just isn’t worth it. If you have to do a lot of standing or walking during the day, you want something comfortable enough to actually wear for long hours. Thankfully, keeping a pair of the best Crocs for women in your shoe rotation can help you do just that.

If you’re still a bit skeptical, though, we understand. The chunky dad sneaker trend and comeback of the jelly slide weren’t immediately embraced by the masses at first, either. Sometimes a style of shoe from the past takes a little time to become mainstream again. So give yourself some room to stop and accept these Crocs for what they are: comfortable shoes you can wear over and over again. If they’re trendy or stylish, that’s just a bonus.

For those who need even further convincing, allow us to remind you that some of your favorite celebrities have been seen rocking a pair of Crocs. Case and point: Ariana Grande’s Crocs Instagram selfie. The singer posted a photo on the ‘Gram showing off her classic clogs, and, in some twisted way, it gave us all the OK to sport a pair of our own. Whichever style you choose, trying out just one pair of the best Crocs for women is sure to get you on board. And let’s be real: if Ariana Grande says a pair of shoes is cute, it probably is.

To help get you started on your Crocs journey, we’ve created a guide to all the different styles—and why you should probably snag a pair of each. Whether you’re just looking for something comfortable at a great price to wear while you tend to your garden or want to try out a pair of Crocs with your latest street style look, you’ll find everything you need below. The Crocs trend cannot be stopped, folks, so you might as well grab a pair and try it out for yourself.

Best Crocs For Women: Classic Clogs

Of course, if you’re a sucker for the original style of Crocs, the classic clog is definitely for you. Available in plenty of different colors (and even trendy patterns like tie-dye!), you’ll find myriad ways to wear these comfortable shoes. The classic clog is a unisex style, too, so and your partner can twin. (!!) And that’s all we really want in life, right? Just someone to share our Crocs with at the end of the day. With the classic clog, it’s a reality you can achieve for under $50.

This mint green clog is a perfect spring and summer classic. Paired with cut-off denim and a graphic tee, you’ll stay cute and comfortable all day long.

The tie-dye trend has become so pervasive recently, that now you can score a pair of tie-dye Crocs clogs to wear this season. Low-key, these would look so cute with mom jeans and a bodysuit.

The classic clog in a dusty pink? Ideal for any season—so long as weather permits. You can easily wear this hue with summer ensembles, then transition into fall colors as the seasons change.

Best Crocs For Women: Supportive Slides

The classic clog isn’t always the shoe we need, though. Sometimes, the day calls for a slide sandal—and luckily, Crocs has an abundance. Whether you’re looking for a chic slide sandal you can wear to work or something sporty that will pair well with all your street style ensembles, Croc slides are here to keep you on-trend and comfortable walking or standing for hours.

Ooh, we love an animal print. These leopard print Crocs sandals are perfect for slipping on with jeans and tee for errands, or wearing around the house as a cute slipper option.

For a sporty slide sandal look, try the Crocs slide open-toe sandals in white. They’ll go with just about any outfit you have, and they’re so easy to throw on before you leave the house.

If you want a bit of height, opt for these dusty pink Crocs open-toe sandals! The slight wedge will have you feeling tall, comfortable and ready to take on the world.

Best Crocs For Women: Fancy Feels

Yes, Crocs has shoes you can wear out—on date night, with your BFFs or a new and hip restaurant with your family. The brand’s wedge and sandal options are actually so elevated, and you’ll be amazed at the level of both style and comfort. In on-trend animal prints and classic neutral hues, these fancier styles are a great option for a chicer (but equally-comfortable) Crocs look.

If you saw these animal print wedge sandals on the street, you would never assume they’re Crocs. With both style and comfort in mind, you can’t go wrong with this pair.

For a slightly elevated daily sandal look, these strappy Crocs sandals are a great option. They’ll go with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Finally, we have these higher wedge sandals in a classic black. Worn with a cute sundress or your favorite high-waisted jeans, these Crocs are a game-changer.