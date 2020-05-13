Crew Neck T-Shirts Are Must-Have Staples

As a stylish woman, you know that layering is key to creating a bomb outfit. Even though your basic crew-neck shirt might not be the most exciting piece of clothing, it’s a basic you need in your closet. It’s comfy, unassuming and versatile.

When you put a solid-colored long-sleeve underneath a funky jacket or tuck it into a voluminous skirt, it balances out your outfit. That hardworking tee takes a step back to allow a louder item of clothing to shine. That’s not to say crew-neck t-shirts aren’t flattering. The neckline looks good on all body types, and the shirt follows your body’s shape.

If you don’t have these shirts in your closet, you’ll avoid putting together outfits that you know require them. You’ll pull out the same dresses and outfits you always wear. Having long-sleeves will help expand what kind of outfits you can put together, and it’ll allow you to get more creative and innovative with what you wear.

One night, it could be part of your date night outfit and on another, it could be the shirt you spend a lazy Saturday in, watching a TV show from beginning to end. These shirts could also function as breathable and comfortable workout clothes. You’ll always find ways to wear these shirts. They aren’t limited like other items in your wardrobe.

We rounded up the best crew neck t-shirts for women. They are form-flattering, an item of clothing you can wear all day long and stylish. Each of the shirts we selected can be conformed to a specific style or activity.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Elevated a little beyond the classic cotton t-shirt, this basic crew-neck is also made out of spandex and modal, so it’s a little stretchier. The long-sleeve is great to wear on its own or layer underneath sweaters or jackets. The shirt comes in 20 colors and styles, so you could hypothetically wear a different version of this shirt for nearly three weeks. Fashion challenge, anyone?

2. Carhartt Women's Workwear Pocket Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Carhartt is known for making long-lasting clothing, and this shirt is no exception. This worker, outdoorsy style shirt gives off the vibe that you’re going to put on some boots and fetch some firewood. It’s 100 percent cotton jersey and has cuffs and a large left-chest pocket. It comes in navy, deep wine, heather gray, black and olivine heather. This shirt would look great with jeans, tucked into a skirt or layered under a flannel shirt.

3. Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee

This long-sleeve crew-neck from Hanes has UPF 50+, which means that it’ll block out 98 percent of the sun’s rays. If you’re a runner, hiker or someone who wants more sun protection on walks, this is a great shirt for you. It’s super soft, dries faster than regular fabric and is odor-resistant, so you can go from your run straight to brunch. This shirt is so unassuming that you could wear it anywhere. It comes in white, black and six bright colors.