15 Cozy Rugs That Make Any Space Instantly Homier

15 Cozy Rugs That Make Any Space Instantly Homier

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

As the leaves start to fall, we pack up our summery home items—from lightweight bedspreads to linen-scented candles—and replace them with all the warm-toned, homey items like pumpkins on the front steps and a boho throw on the couch.

If you’re in the market for a rug right now, picking up one that’s super-cozy can make huge difference in the vibes of any room; in other words, make it cold weather-proof in a flash.

MORE: 22 Blanket Scarves to Give You All the Cozy Feels

These hygge-approved rugs are great investments: From fuzzy sheepskin rugs that double as the perfect background for an Instagram flatlay to Moroccan-inspired printed ones that add just the right amount of color to your home, the right rug will cozy up a room’s whole aura.

Ahead, see some of our favorite cozy rugs for fall and, if you’re so inclined, start shopping.

1 of 15
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Gigi Handwoven Rug

Gigi Handwoven Rug, $115; at Pom Pom at Home

Photo: Pom Pom at Home
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Black IKEA cowhide rug

KOLDBY Cowhide Rug, $169; at IKEA

Photo: IKEA
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Grey Glam Shag Rug

Glam Shag Rug, $299+; at West Elm

Photo: West Elm
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Aubergine Sheepskin Rug

Aubergine Sheepskin Rug, $100+; at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Pink, red, orange and purple area rug

Regina Rug, $98+; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Flokati Wool Shag Rug

Flokati Wool Shag Rug, $49+; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Overland 6 Pelt Australian Sheepskin Rug

Overland 6 Pelt Australian Sheepskin Rug, $595; at Overland

Photo: Overland
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Fez Shag Natural 8 ft. x 8 ft. Square Area Rug

Fez Shag Natural 8 ft. x 8 ft. Square Area Rug, $309; at Home Depot

Photo: Home Depot
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Lila Dip-Dyed Tassel Shag Rug

Lila Dip-Dyed Tassel Shag Rug, $369+; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Cream colored shaggy Anthropologie rug

Blaine Rug, $98+; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: dusty blue shag textured rug ikea

VINDUM Rug, $179; at IKEA

Photo: IKEA
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Speckled Gold Metallic Hide Rug

Speckled Gold Metallic Hide Rug, $999; at PB Teen

Photo: PB Teen
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Grand Champagne Shag Rug

Grand Champagne Shag Rug, $180+; at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Sable Solia Loomed Aramis Area Rug

Sable Solia Loomed Aramis Area Rug, $329; at Target

Photo: Target
Cozy Rugs to Invest In Before Winter: Burnt orange rug with black tassel trim

Waverly Rug, $68+; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

