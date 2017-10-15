15 Cozy Rugs That Make Any Space Instantly Homier

As the leaves start to fall, we pack up our summery home items—from lightweight bedspreads to linen-scented candles—and replace them with all the warm-toned, homey items like pumpkins on the front steps and a boho throw on the couch.

If you’re in the market for a rug right now, picking up one that’s super-cozy can make huge difference in the vibes of any room; in other words, make it cold weather-proof in a flash.

These hygge-approved rugs are great investments: From fuzzy sheepskin rugs that double as the perfect background for an Instagram flatlay to Moroccan-inspired printed ones that add just the right amount of color to your home, the right rug will cozy up a room’s whole aura.

Ahead, see some of our favorite cozy rugs for fall and, if you’re so inclined, start shopping.