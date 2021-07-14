The Cutest Ways To Say ‘I’m Vaxxed, Not Anti-Mask’ This Summer

One of the hardest things about shedding the mask post-vaccine, aside from, you know, the trauma of the last 18 months, was wanting to tell the world you’re vaccinated and safe to take off the covering. Going into the grocery store without a mask is basically an honor system right now. So, how do you say, I swear, I’m vaccinated! without actually saying it? The best Covid vaccine merchandise will tell that friend you see on the street that you’re safe to hug and celebrate how freaking cool science is at the same time.

Of course, we’re not totally getting rid of masks but when you’re able to not wear one, why not swap it for a beaded bracelet or graphic tee? Hey, maybe one day you’ll even want to remember what this scary—but hopeful—time was like. Even if you’re not the most sentimental person ever, getting vaccinated is something worth celebrating.

Not surprisingly, there’s a ton of cute Covid-19 vaccine merch out there. We chose some of our favorites to get you started, below.

Snuggles and Peanut Vaccinated Bracelet

The beaded jewelry trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. These cute bracelets can be personalized so they make great gifts.

Wild Black Sheep Vaxxed & Waxed Crop Tank XS-2Xl

You’re ready for a Hot Vax Summer in this crop top that comes in four color options.

Allie Ogg 2-Pack Vaccine Pins

This pin set says, I’m not anti-mask—I’m vaccinated.

Whimsy Comfort Vaxxed Girl Summer Retro Vintage Style Shirt

Available in five colors, this vintage-style tee feels cute long after summer.

AstroArk Vaxed Classic T-Shirt

Spread awareness and encourage your friends and fam to get vaccinated with fun art pop tees.

Moore Tees Moderna Alumni 2021 Vaccinated Mug

You can also go a little more low key with a classic pro-science mug.

Nicfearn86 Dolly Parton Vaccine Tapestry

Or not low-key at all with this Dolly-emblazoned tapestry that thanks the country star for donating to the cause.

Mickey and Harrys Not a Republican, Just Vaxxed T-Shirt

This shirt says all it needs to say—in two color options.

Vaccinated Hat

Feel free to make a dad joke in this chino twill dad hat.