The Cutest Ways To Say ‘I’m Vaxxed, Not Anti-Mask’ This Summer

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

One of the hardest things about shedding the mask post-vaccine, aside from, you know, the trauma of the last 18 months, was wanting to tell the world you’re vaccinated and safe to take off the covering. Going into the grocery store without a mask is basically an honor system right now. So, how do you say, I swear, I’m vaccinated! without actually saying it? The best Covid vaccine merchandise will tell that friend you see on the street that you’re safe to hug and celebrate how freaking cool science is at the same time.

Of course, we’re not totally getting rid of masks but when you’re able to not wear one, why not swap it for a beaded bracelet or graphic tee? Hey, maybe one day you’ll even want to remember what this scary—but hopeful—time was like. Even if you’re not the most sentimental person ever, getting vaccinated is something worth celebrating.

Not surprisingly, there’s a ton of cute Covid-19 vaccine merch out there. We chose some of our favorites to get you started, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

vaccinated bracelets

Snuggles and Peanut.

Snuggles and Peanut Vaccinated Bracelet

The beaded jewelry trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. These cute bracelets can be personalized so they make great gifts.

Vaccinated Bracelet $5.95
vaxxed crop top The Cutest Ways To Say Im Vaxxed, Not Anti Mask This Summer

Wild Black Sheep Vaxxed & Waxed Crop Tank XS-2Xl

You’re ready for a Hot Vax Summer in this crop top that comes in four color options.

Vaxxed & Waxed Crop Tank $18
vaxxed pins

Allieogg.

Allie Ogg 2-Pack Vaccine Pins

This pin set says, I’m not anti-mask—I’m vaccinated.

Vaccine Pins $6
vaxxed shirt

Whimsy comfort.

Whimsy Comfort Vaxxed Girl Summer Retro Vintage Style Shirt

Available in five colors, this vintage-style tee feels cute long after summer.

Retro Vintage Style Shirt $24.30
Vaxed by AstroArk

AstroArk.

AstroArk Vaxed Classic T-Shirt

Spread awareness and encourage your friends and fam to get vaccinated with fun art pop tees.

Vaxed Classic T-Shirt $23.21
vaxxed mug

MooreTees.

Moore Tees Moderna Alumni 2021 Vaccinated Mug

You can also go a little more low key with a classic pro-science mug.

Vaccinated Mug $15.48
dolly parton vaccine

Nicfearn86.

Nicfearn86 Dolly Parton Vaccine Tapestry

Or not low-key at all with this Dolly-emblazoned tapestry that thanks the country star for donating to the cause.

Dolly Parton Vaccine Tapestry $46.20
vaxxed shirt

Mickey and Harrys.

Mickey and Harrys Not a Republican, Just Vaxxed T-Shirt

This shirt says all it needs to say—in two color options.

Just Vaxxed T-Shirt $25
Vaccinated dad hat

Crooked Media.

Vaccinated Hat

Feel free to make a dad joke in this chino twill dad hat.

Vaccinated Hat $25
