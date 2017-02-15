35 Instagram Pics That’ll Make You Want a Courthouse Wedding

Not everyone dreams of having a big wedding, and even some who do find themselves engaged and wanting a celebration that’s more low key. For the bride and groom who can do without a wedding party, a bouquet toss, and the many other traditions of a larger event, a courthouse can be the ideal venue.

While they may not be dripping in flowers or lit with antique chandeliers, courthouses are, in many cases, the most practical choice. No security deposit required, no seating chart or hors d’oeuvres selection to fuss over. Just a judge, a witness or two, and the desire to make things official.

We recently browsed Instagram for the best courthouse wedding photos and the images we saw serve as further proof that nuptials can be special and beautiful and inspiring, even when they take place at city hall. Ahead, 35 of our favorites.