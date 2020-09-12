These Countertop Dishwashers are Definitely Worth the Investment

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone has at least one necessary chore that they absolutely loathe, and for me, that chore is washing the dishes—and I know I’m not alone on this one. When I moved into my new dishwasher-less studio apartment last year, I knew it was going to be a major adjustment for me to have to wash my dirty plates, cups, and cat food bowls by hand every single night, and while I do my best to keep my sink clean and dishless, from time to time, I’ll admit that I let things get a bit out of hand. My apartment was built in the 1920s and management seemingly has zero interest in modern renovations, and while I love its art deco charm, I often miss my old space’s contemporary amenities—namely, the dishwasher.

When I found out that compact, countertop dishwashers actually exist, my mind was blown, and surprisingly, they’re not as costly as you may think. For me, getting a little bit of help with my least favorite chore is priceless, but I was pleasantly surprised to discover how affordable many models actually are. While they’re clearly not going to be as robust or roomy as a conventional dishwasher, they’re a huge, huge help. Scroll through below to check out some of the best, wallet-friendly models to take for a spin yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Farberware Professional Compact Portable Countertop Dishwasher

This sleek and compact countertop dishwasher is equipped with a six-plate capacity, a foldable rack with shelves, and a cutlery basket for silverware. It’s also designed with self-cleaning and drying functionalities.

2. Edgestar Countertop Dishwasher

Ideal for dorms, studio apartments, and small homes, this portable miniature dishwasher is engineered with seven wash cycles and a luxe stainless steel interior. It also includes a dishrack, includes a dish rack and a silverware basket.

3. hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher

Featuring easy-to-read LED display and controls, this mini dishwasher is perfect for smaller spaces. It’s also designed with six different control settings, including normal, heavy, and eco-friendly.