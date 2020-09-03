Chic Couches For Small Spaces That Won’t Put a Dent in Your Wallet

A solid couch of sofa is an essential piece of furniture no home or apartment is really complete without. Unfortunately, they’re not exactly low-profile, which means in you live in a smaller one-bedroom apartment, studio, or even dorm room, it can be pretty tough to find an option that doesn’t overwhelm and overcrowd your entire space.

A stylish and sleek sofa can instantly transform your drab home furnishing set-up instantly, but you’ll want to choose a model that’s slim and on the smaller side if you want to have room for literally anything else in your dwelling, and nowadays, it’s fairly easy to find an aesthetically-pleasing and space-saving option without having to spend a fortune.

Let’s face it: you’re going to need a cozy couch to sit on, watch TV on, and browse your phone, so you might as well opt for a piece that matches your personal interior design style and doesn’t feel like a total eyesore. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite style-savvy and space-saving couches for smaller spaces.

1. Modway Prospect Channel Tufted Upholstered Velvet Lovesea

Featuring an ultra-chic velvet tufted finish in a stylish rosy pink hue, this midcentury-modern-inspired loveseat sofa is the perfect size for studios and tiny apartments.

2. Christopher Knight Home Bridie Mid-Century Modern Loveseat

This pint-sized loveseat is designed with a one-hundred percent polyester fabric is a dusty blue shade. The retro-inspired sofa is not only stylish, but it’s also super comfortable too.

3. Divano Roma Furniture Mid-Century Sofa

This minimalist tufted sofa couch is low-profile and sleek, making it the perfect loveseat for a more humble-sized abode. It’s upholstered with super soft linen fabric for a modern look.