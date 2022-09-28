Yes, Corsets Are Still Having Their Moment—Here Are 10 of the Best Ones to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

My personal fashion obsession at the current moment is the return of the corset top. It’s honestly, single-handedly the best way to give a certain something to the outfit you’re planning. First of all, you can pair it with any bottoms—whether that be a skirt, pants, shorts, or even on top of a dress! Second of all, it gives the girls a bit of a boost and doubles as a supportive bra. And third, it just looks so good.

And while summer is the perfect time to wear something sleeveless, I have a feeling this type of clothing will translate into an autumn look. I’m thinking of throwing on an oversized blazer or even a denim jacket to dress the corsets I have in my closet down, a dreamy combination for a more casual look. I could go on endless about everything you can do with corsets, but I figured I’d let you look through some of my favorites and decide for yourself which one draws you in.

From something more structural and modern to a lacy, romantic vibe, here are 10 of my favorite corsets to shop online right now. Heads up for all my fashion lovers, some of them are even on sale for up to 60% off.

Dion Lee Jersey Rib Corset Tank

This corset has a little bit of flair to it—I’m obsessed with the light purple color and how chic it looks with this cargo pant combo.

Miaou Campbell Corset Top

Everyone needs a little lace in their life, and what better way to embody a little romance than fitting it into your wardrobe? Orange is definitely a color to watch out for in 2023, so this number from Miaou will work its way perfectly into your closet.

Bardot Marine Corset Bustier

This ethereal, white corset is boned so it gives you a little structure and cinches your waist. The best part about this one from Bardot is that it’s a little longer in the front, allowing for more of a structural, modern look.

AFRM Myla Corset Crop Top

A pretty, pastel yellow can pair well with anything already in your closet—from a sleek silk skirt to cargo pants. I adore the hooks in the front and the combination of the half sleeves, it makes this corset top a little different than the others.

Area Crystal Bow Corset Top

If you enjoy glitz and glamour, perhaps this Area corset is more your speed? Bright, neon Barbiecore colors are trending, and this top is nothing short of your Malibu dreamhouse.

Stella McCartney Sleeveless Corset Top

For my sporty girls, this athletic yet elegant corset top from Stella McCartney works well at both a fancy event and with a pair of denim jeans you can quickly throw on for date night. It’s also 60% off right now!

LaMarque Zaina Feather Bustier Top

Feathers, feathers, and more feathers. This bustier features all sorts of frills to add some fun to any outfit you’re sporting.

Staud Tracing Top

This paneled bright red corset from Staud is fire, if I do say so myself. The leather brings out your inner sexy, ’90s movie star. See you on the red carpet.