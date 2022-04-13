7 Cookware Sets From Amazon That Are Just As Good As Le Creuset & Our Place—Starting at $53

Scroll To See More Images

The kitchen is likely the most frequented space in your home, so it makes sense as to why you’d want to put extra time, effort and money into filling the room with things you love. While our first instinct is to get some centerpieces from Le Creuset or Our Place, not everyone (ourselves included) can shell out hundreds and hundreds of dollars on cookware. Whether you’re not into the minimalist kitchen look or simply don’t have the coin right now, Amazon carries a wide variety of affordable yet high-quality cookware sets.

It might seem like all cookware is the same, but it really isn’t. You need to consider appearance, quantity, material, durability and cleanup. Does the look of the set match with your kitchen’s aesthetic? Are there enough pieces in the set to make it worth the investment? Will the pots and pans last for ages? Are the pieces made from aluminum, ceramic, copper or stainless steel? Are they a breeze to scrub? These are all important questions to ask yourself when buying a new cookware set because you don’t want to get one only then to return or damage it a week later.

Amazon never fails us because you can find just about anything on its site, even quirky kitchen gadgets. So, check out the seven cookware sets we rounded up from the site that’ll be sure to complete any kitchen and make your homecooked meals even tastier.

Amazon Basics Nonstick Cookware Set

Amazon’s very own nonstick cookware set gives you an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2-quart pan with a lid and a 3-quart casserole pan with a lid. That’s a pretty sweet deal considering this set is the most affordable one on this list. Plus, the cookware has a nonstick coating, which will make cleanup (handwashing, since it’s not dishwasher safe) so much easier.

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set

If you’re infatuated with going for Le Creuset, check out this pots and pans set. It’s made of ceramic and reinforced with titanium, so it looks extra sophisticated but is still durable. And despite what everyone tells you about metal utensils on pans, this set is actually metal utensil-safe. So use alllll of the silverware you want to stir those soups and veggies. It’s also super easy to clean, since you can simply throw your cookware in the dishwasher.

The set has everything you could ever need, including skillets, frying pans, stockpots, saucepans and accompanying lids. You also get an extra-large aluminum steamer insert for a 5-quart pot and a bonus square frying pan with a seal-tight lid. Add it to your cart for $99 ASAP, since it has a whopping 34 percent discount right now.

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set

We’re in love with the color selection of this set. Agave Blue, Sea Salt Grey and Mushroom Brown are our top three picks, since they’re so unique and elevated. If we had to choose a set based purely on physical appearance, this one wins in a heartbeat.

Rachel Ray’s nonstick pots and pans are made from aluminum, but have hard enamel porcelain exteriors that’ll look so glossy on your stovetop. You get the usual pots and pans, plus shatter-resistant glass lids, a slotted turner and a spoon. Honestly, this might have to go in our carts for Mother’s Day.

T-fal E765SEFA Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set

I’ve been using T-fal for a couple of years now and have grown to love my cookware. The pieces are sturdy, durable and easy to clean. The hard anodized aluminum retains heat and has a strong protective layer that makes it scratch resistant. If this price point isn’t your cup of tea, though, T-fal offers tons of other sets with lower prices.

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set

The best part about this chic cookware set is that you only have to wipe the pots and pans with a paper towel or rinse them with water. Seriously—they’re actually nonstick. Say goodbye to scrubbing with a sponge or waiting for your dishwasher cycle to finish.

The set features a 9.5-inch frying skillet, 11-inch frying skillet, a 2.3-quart casserole pan with a lid, a 4.3-quart casserole with a lid, a 6-quart casserole pan with a lid and a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid. Get yours for 20 percent off while the discount lasts.

Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Pots and Pans

We had to include a stainless steel option because let’s be honest, they’re classic. They match in pretty much any kitchen and look so luxe. The aluminum base distributes heat evenly so that your culinary creations get the most golden browning, searing and sauteing. Toss the pots and pans in the dishwasher for a quick and easy cleanup. Best of all, save 33 percent on this cookware set.

GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

For those who want their cookware to add a pop of color to their kitchen, look no further than this set of pots and pans. Choose between bright blue, soft pink, yellow and even lavender. You also can’t go wrong with the classic black and cream colorway.

You get pots, pans and cooking utensils in this set. It comes with 16 pieces total, which is the most out of all the options in this round-up and gives you the best bang for your buck.