Level up Your Brunch Game From Home With These Breakfast Cookbooks

Over the last decade or so, brunch has become not only its own bona fide meal category—not to mention the quintessential Sunday activity—but it’s also arguably become a legit cultural phenomenon, thanks in part to a number of stylish food influencers tempting us with seriously drool-worthy food pics and of course, the fact that it definitely gives us a solid excuse to day drink without being judged (thanks!).

Whether you’re a seasoned chef looking to spruce up your breakfast-lunch-making skills from home or trying to stop spending all of your cash on weekend breakfast burritos with a side of bottomless mimosas for the table (or you know, just you), there are plenty of helpful brunch-focussed cookbooks to help you elevate your culinary craft the comfort of your own home. So yes, it turns out you don’t actually waste your Sundays living vicariously through your social media feed sifting through friends and food blogger’s perfectly-lit eggs benedict pics. Instead, why not go ahead and be proactive and make your own grid-worthy brunch creations with the help of these fun and easy-to-follow recipe books?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Brunch at Bobby's: Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend

Bobby Flay’s brunch game is—somewhat unsurprisingly—super strong. This illustrated recipe book is chock full of brunch classics with an elevated spin, including Gourmet waffle breakfast sandwiches with crispy bacon and soft scrambled eggs and carrot cake pancakes with maple cream cheese drizzle, It also contains a slew of recipes for innovative breakfast cocktails and coffee beverages.

2. Brunch Life: Comfort Classics and More for the Best Meal of the Day

This comprehensive brunch cookbook features a huge variety of unique breakfast, lunch, and cocktails recipes to help you master your next feast. From tried and true classics with a fresh spin like the Bloody Mary and Tandori Fried Chicken Waffles, this mouth-watering compilation is an essential for any cookbook collection.

3. The Egg Cookbook: The Creative Farm-to-Table Guide to Cooking Fresh Eggs

Obviously, eggs are a breakfast brunch staple, and while it may seem simple, it takes practice and guidance when it comes to getting egg-based dishes right. From foolproof poached eggs to fancier dishes like baked french toast and eggs benedict, this basic egg cooking guide has everything you need to be a master at brunch.