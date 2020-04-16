Every Millennial Should Own at Least One of These Cookbooks

Scroll To See More Images

Now, before you get the wrong idea, I am by no means making the assertion that the millennial generation to which I belong to, is inherently bad at cooking, and in dire need of some extra help. Sure, this may be the case for me personally, but I have plenty of friends and peers who are divine cooks—and put me on blast for continuing to survive on microwavable burritos and cereal well into my late twenties (I’ve made some major improvements, by the way). However, there is definitely a slew of culinary trends and types of cuisine that millennials are arguably responsible for putting on the map, or, at the very least, making them a thing.

Of course, there are also a lot of millennials on the younger end of the spectrum who love takeout and dining out at cool, up-and-coming spots, but regardless of finances or what have you, have discovered a new-found interest in cooking and eating at home. I mean, it really can be fun once you learn the basics. While there’s definitely no shortage of recipes resources and unique ideas for cooking online, there’s some nostalgic and well, more satisfying about using a tangible cookbook to find your recipe of the night—it’s kind of like reading a physical magazine—it’s an experience of sorts. Aside from that, they also make chic home décor accent as coffee table books or DIY plant stands when stacked upon one another. If you’re ready to cook the old-fashion route and need a bit of inspiration to get your creative juices going, we’ve rounded a few of our favorite cookbooks every millennial is sure to love.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day

It may sound close to impossible, but Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day will teach you that the key to cooking amazing meals in the kitchen is a skill—that doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to drop a fortune on groceries. This book is solid proof that a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for beans and canned soups to get by.

2. Mixtape Potluck Cookbook

A music-inspired collaborative cookbook between renowned chef and TV personality Martha Steward and hip hop musician, Quest Love, this spirit cookbook marries the joy of culinary creations and listening to music to get inspired. The theme is based on Questlove’s conception of the perfect potluck dinner party—in which he dreams up the ideal guests, from Natalie Portman to Q-Tip, while he pairs a song with each of the dishes these famous guests would bring.

3. Cravings: Recipes For All The Food You Want toEat

I may be biased, seeing as how I’m a huge Chrissy Teigen fan, but this is truly one of my favorite cookbooks to follow when I’m trying to impress someone (or just impress myself). Teigen’s beginner-friendly cookbook is full of approachable and delicious recipes, and interspersed with funny anecdotes and pieces of advice in the kitchen and out. She even tells you how to use bacon as a home fragrance substitute. I mean, what a hack!