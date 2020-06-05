Super Cute Convertible Crossbody Purses for Everyday Wear

A crossbody bag goes over one of your shoulders and rests on the opposite hip. This bag is already great because it gives you the freedom to use both of your hands. That gives you less of a chance spilling your matcha latte all over your office lobby while you try to open the door. While crossbody bags provide you with a lot of freedom, convertible crossbody purses are super adaptable. Most convertible crossbody bags either have an adjustable, removable strap or a second hidden strap to transform your crossbody into a clutch or handbag. So when you’re shopping for crossbody bags, you might as well try to find a convertible crossbody. We rounded up the best convertible crossbody bags for you.

We found two convertible crossbodies from two big, beloved brands, and another lesser known option that will make you feel like you’re the owner of a magical purse. This magical purse stretches and has so many pockets that it might take you a while to count them all. It will even keep your credit cards safe from thieves. All of these bags can transform into a different type of purse, are well-made and come in cool, classic colors. Check out our picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kate Spade New York Women's Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag

This bag might be small but it sure is mighty. With enough space to hold your phone, a tiny wallet, keys and your favorite lipstick, this bag is for those days where you only need the essentials. This bag is super durable and will make it through a rainy day. This brightly colored bag makes a statement while also easily transitioning from work to date night. You can carry it by its handbag straps or wear it crossbody. This purse is also available in a variety of other colors.

2. Michael Kors Pebbled Leather Silver-Tone Convertible Crossbody

This elegant pebbled leather bag by Michael Kors is a must-have. It doubles as a large wallet with enough room to keep your cards, cash and lip stain. This neutral-toned purse has a special back pocket for your smartphone, ensuring your phone is never far from your fingertips. It’s perfect for the Instagram guru. The bag is designed so you can remove the shoulder strap and carry this purse like a clutch.

3. Mundi RFID Crossbody Bag

If you love stashing things in many pockets, this is your crossbody purse. It has two accordion pockets, four large pockets, an outside pocket, 12 credit card slots and interior zipper coin pocket. Basically, you can store your entire life in this bag. It’s your getaway purse. This bag also has special RFID Identity Theft protection to ensure that your credit cards aren’t scanned and stolen. This bag is available in more than 20 fun colors and patterns.