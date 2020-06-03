Portable Convertible Backpacks That Go From Business to Casual

Are there days where you wish your backpack was a purse or vise versa? You remember that day when you thought your shoulder was going to disconnect your body, because your laptop was so heavy in your purse. Or perhaps, you walk into a building for a job interview with your backpack on and suddenly feel like you’re a kid. You wish you had brought your purse instead.

Convertible backpacks solve both of those problems—in a stylish way. These bags have extra adjustable straps, so you can change your purse into a backpack in seconds. We rounded up the best convertible backpacks for you. We found the best options for work and for travel. One of our options even slides onto the top of your carry-on suitcase seamlessly, making it easy to carry two different bags through the airport. There’s even a more casual option, which you can bring to your lax workspace or on a weekend trip with friends.

These backpacks are big enough to fit your laptops, tablets, cellphone, water bottle, book and other essentials. On the lighter days, you can convert them into bags. But when you’re lugging around a ton of stuff, you’ll want the weight evenly distributed on your back. These three convertible backpacks are total game-changers.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack

Made out of genuine leather, this convertible backpack from Fossil screams “take me to an important meeting.” With adjustable and detachable straps, you can turn this purse into a handbag, a crossbody bag and a backpack in seconds. This bag can go from work to dinner with your friends seamlessly. The bag has one exterior zipper pocket, one interior zipper pocket and two slide interior pockets, so you can store all of your belongings inside. This bag can fit a laptop and the rest of your supplies.

2. Samsonite Women's Convertible Backpack

Made out of nylon, this bag is water-resistant, which is great news if you find yourself getting caught in the rain often. This convertible backpack, which can transform from a handbag to backpack, from Samsonite has a special padded tech panel that’ll hold laptops up to 15.6” and tablets. It’s available in black or navy blue. It’s also designed with travel in mind. The bag’s SmartSleeve, located on the back side of the backpack, can be attached to your luggage handles. There’s an exterior front pocket, an exterior back pocket, two exterior side pockets and two interior zippered pockets.

3. Carhartt Legacy Women's Hybrid Convertible Backpack

With the carry-strap system, it’s not rocket science to transform this Carhartt backpack into a bag. This bag’s main compartment can hold a small laptop in its padded sleeve. There are also two internal pockets, two exterior pockets and one zippered exterior pocket. Made out of heavy-duty fabric that repels rain, this bag is great to take on adventures or just out on a rainy day. You can choose from a brown (pictured), black or wine colored backpack.