Channel Your Inner Kamala Harris With These Stylish Converse Sneakers

Scroll To See More Images

Now that the so-called Converse Candidate is our first-ever Madam Vice President, it’s time to dive deep into Kamala Harris’s love of Chuck Taylors. The MVP’s passion for these sneakers was well-documented over the course of her campaign, so I took a page out of her book to find the best Converse to invest in now, from classics to statement shoes.

Harris has a whole collection of Converse, ranging from trendy white platforms to cool black leather styles. She even has some pairs designated for hot weather or cold weather specifically! When she was interviewed a few years ago by The Cut, she mentioned that Chucks are her go-to shoe to run through the airport in, and years later, the same is still true. I’ve got to admire her commitment!

When Harris was inaugurated earlier this week, many women donned their pearls (another one of her signature accessories) and laced up their Converse sneakers in virtual solidarity with the Vice President. Now that she’ll be working in the White House every day, I’m really hoping to see our VP wear these sneakers there, too. After all, if you’re going to break one of the highest glass ceilings in the world, wouldn’t you want to wear comfortable shoes for the climb upwards?

If you, like me, have been a little out of touch with Converse since college (Aside from that one trendy collab with Comme des Garçons we all had to have), you might be surprised to learn that Converse sneakers aren’t all canvas high- and low-tops anymore. There are so many elevated Converse that are both practical and fashionable.

Read on for our top ten Chuck Taylors that give off a fashion-forward feel and prepare to revamp your entire sneaker wardrobe with this VP-approved staple.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Black Quilted Converse

If this sneaker reminds you of a trendy puffer coat, that was definitely Converse’s intention. The black shiny material makes this pair of kicks an instant classic—plus, the hiking-inspired laces add a more informal, sporty flair.

White Converse with Pastel Accents

If you want a subtle pop of color on your Chucks, check out this pair of sneakers. The inner lining and Converse logo feature a blue, pink and peach tie-dye, while the rest of the sneaker is pure white with beige details. Crisp.

Python Print Converse

Move over faux snakeskin boots—you can also rock edgy python print on your sneakers! Plus, these kicks are made out of premium suede, so they feel extra luxe.

Faux Leather Converse

These fresh black and white Chucks are perfect for strutting around in on weekends, and the faux leather finish just makes them feel a little more special than your basic canvas pair. They’ve even got OrthoLite cushioning, so you can walk around all day without sore feet.

Retro Colors

If you like your kicks to make a statement, these rip-stop Converse with pink and blue fuse tape details have your name on them. Bonus points for the tiny vintage license plates on the heels.

Cream Leather Converse

Now these are not the Chucks you wore in high school! These creamy leather high-tops look especially elevated. Talk about being made for your streetwear Insta shots.

Classic Chucks

Kamala Harris has been pictured in these traditional low-top Converse time and time again. The VP even wore a similar pair on the cover of Vogue, so these babies are officially fashionable again.

Platform Lift

If you want a little extra heigh, this new platform silhoutte of the famous sneaker will replace your boots for good. Opt for classic white so they don’t look too over-the-top.

Spiky Soles

These black sneakers are elevated both literally and figuratively. The shoes feature two exaggerated spiky rubber soles (Don’t worry, they aren’t as sharp as they look!), which not only give you more traction but also create a cool, rugged silhouette.

Woven Texture

If you want a pair of Chucks that stand out from the pack but you love your basic white kicks, you should check out this unique woven style as an alternative. It’s a fun spin on the classic white sneaker, but with way more texture and interest.