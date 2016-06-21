In Search of the Best Condoms That Actually Feel Good for Women

Scroll To See More Images

I think we can all agree on one thing: Condoms suck. For men, they make sex feel like your penis is in a raincoat (or at least this is what I imagine, since I don’t have a penis). For ladies, the wrong condom can feel like a rug chafing your vagina. This means finding the best condoms for women by trial and error can be a painful-as-hell process—and, sadly, there’s no Consumer Reports for this sort of thing. That’s where I come in.

In the name of experimental science, I tested out some of the best thin condoms on the market that are reputed to feel good for women—all for you, friends.

Since Trojan is practically the father of condoms, we decided to try these puppies first. Unfortunately, we didn’t get very far. They’re made of a super-thin, medical-grade Polyurethane (not latex) but were a little too small and not very comfortable for my partner, whom I’ll call J. Even though my research was focused on what felt good for me, not him, it was a little hard to enjoy myself seeing him look uncomfortable. So after a couple of tries, we tossed them. I will say they seemed thinner than most other condoms, so maybe they would work better for a different—smaller 😜 —penis.

This drugstore brand, one I’d never tried before, was thin and relatively well-lubed, providing for excellent sensation for both of us. They’re not made of latex, but instead of Super Thin Sheerlon, which is supposedly thinner and silkier than rubber. However, compared with the winning condom brand—which you’ll get to in a sec—I’d still say these guys were less lubricated. So if condoms tend to dry you out, you may want to keep that in mind. I enjoyed them, though!

Ah, Durex. It’s an old standby—lubed up and thin, thereby amping up sensation. My one big hesitation: I’ve had Durex condoms, which are made of latex, break on me before. They worked fine this time, but just knowing they’d broken twice before was a big turn-off, and their good qualities can’t outweigh their lack of safety, in my opinion. Two breaks for the same brand are two too many for me—I’m not itching for a potential life change in nine months.

No bueno, my friends. Feeling-wise, these latex ones were thin and therefore pretty comfortable, but the lube was awful. While there is lube on the Kimono condom when you first put it on, it dries out quickly. Vaginas aren’t exactly equipped for rubbery objects, so a lack of lube can feel scratchy, detracting from the feel-good sensations. And according to J., it was a little too tight, so if your partner is on the smaller side, he might like them—but average and above, and you’re likely to find the fit a little close.

Have you ever tried those freebie condoms that are so thick it feels like you might as well be having sex with that raincoat I mentioned earlier? Like, you have rug burn, but on your lady parts? The SKYN Original condoms are the opposite of that. I wasn’t expecting it. These condoms were the thinnest I’ve ever experienced, and made out of a super-soft non-rubber material called polyisoprene (the brand’s claim to fame), which is perhaps what makes them so damn comfortable. Going in it felt like an unbelievably smooth and well-watered slip ’n’ slide. It almost feels like there isn’t a condom, which I think we can all agree is the ideal scenario, if you have to wear them. P.S: J. loved them as well.

Winner: SKYN Original!