Compostable Kitchen Utensils That Work as Well as Plastic

If one of your goals is to become more green and eco-friendly, you should consider swapping out plastic utensils with compostable cutlery. It’s easy to reach for those plastic-wrapped cutlery from your favorite Chinese place or grab a box of plastic utensils as you prepare for your party, but it’ll take more than your lifetime for those to break down naturally. That’s a scary thought.

We rounded up the best compostable kitchen utensils for when you bring your lunch to work or host a large gathering. These utensils are made out of PLA, so they can be composted at a facility, but not necessarily in your own backyard. One of our picks claims that its utensils break down and turn into soil in 2-4 months rather than over 100 years.

We picked out that cutlery that’ll work just as well as plastic. You can pick up dense, heavy foods and even slurp hot food without having your spoon bend in your hand. “Are you sure this isn’t plastic?” Your guests will ask you skeptically. It’ll hold up just as well, and you won’t have to think about it lying in a landfill many years from now. And if you want to use them for your next event, you can. You could hand-wash them, and in some cases, even put them in the dishwasher.

And here’s an added plus: These utensils are well-designed and will look elegant as part of any dinner set. They’re stylish and sustainable.

1. Ecovita Compostable Forks Spoons Knives Cutlery Combo Set

The Ecovita cutlery set comes with 380 compostable utensils, including 140 forks, 120 knives and 120 spoons. For environmentally concerned shoppers, you will be happy to know all of the packaging is also recyclable and plastic-free. The cutlery itself is made out of non-GMO corn and approved by the FDA. A great choice for large gatherings or everyday, this utensils set is also dishwasher-safe so you can reuse the cutlery multiple times, and it won’t wilt under hot soup or food. It can work in and survive up to 212 degrees.

2. Earth's Natural Alternative Compostable Cutlery Sets

Perfect for gatherings or everyday use, the Earth’s Natural cutlery, which is made out of PLA, is disposable, recyclable and compostable in an industrial facility. Eating with these utensils is a similar experience to eating with plastic utensils. They’re sturdy and smooth. They won’t break or bend, even when dealing with hot or heavy food, unlike other degradable cutlery. The 300 piece set comes with 100 forks, 100 knives and 100 spoons. You won’t feel guilty about throwing this single-use cutlery in the compost bin.

3. Stack Man Disposable Cutlery Set

This cutlery set from Stack Man might appear wooden with its brown color, but the utensils are actually made out of corn. The set comes with 180 forks, 120 spoons, 60 knives and a tray. These extra-long utensils can eat heavy and tough food without breaking. It is compostable in commercial, industrial facilities, meaning that it won’t break down in your personal compost bin. Your area might have a composting service that will pick it up.