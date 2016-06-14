StyleCaster
50 Pairs of Low Heels That Won’t Kill Your Feet—Trust

50 Pairs of Low Heels That Won’t Kill Your Feet—Trust

50 Pairs of Low Heels That Won’t Kill Your Feet—Trust
It’s a perennial dilemma of summer shoes: You want something that’ll carry you around all day, but you don’t want to wear the same pair of plain flat sandals for three months straight (and face it: even those will start to give you blisters on the soles of your feet after a while).

The quest to find something dressier than Birkenstocks or shower slides that doesn’t require an emergency cache of Band-Aids or some spare flip-flops is one I’ve been on for years. So far, I’ve found just one pair—a strappy Dolce Vita wedge—that I can wear to a fancy party and walk home for four miles without complaint. (It was the Hamptons; we were lost; there were no cabs … long story. Not recommended, but suffice it to say, it’s possible.)

Without socks or tights to give your feet a merciful bit of padding, comfort is key—which, as far as I’m concerned, means nothing over three inches and no heels that require conscious effort to balance on. The explosion of low block heels this year, at least, gives me hope that we’re finally moving toward a happy medium between vertiginous stilettos and casual flats, and despite the current reign of the slide, there are plenty of choices out there with more practical ankle support.

Ahead, shop 50 of the best comfortable heels you can buy right now, including wear-all-day flatforms, suede mules, strappy sandals, and wooden clogs—then get to work racking up your step count this summer.

1 of 50

Napoli Knotted Heeled Sandals, $90; at Topshop

Galia Strappy Heeled Sandal, $395; at Loeffler Randall

Suede Ballerinas with Heel, $69.90; at Zara

Suede Mid-Heel Pump, $750; at Gucci

Anne Thomas Williamsburg Heel, $275; at Need Supply Co.

Opening Ceremony x Teva Satin Flatform, $80; at Opening Ceremony

Taylor Ankle-Toe Cornflower Blue Fringed Sandle, $672.29; at Bionda Castana

Gold-Tone Accent Ankle-Strap Sandals, $51; at Style Nanda

Blaudell 6 Washed Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $125; at Castaner

Flatform with Marble Effect Sole, $150; at COS

Kyla Heels, $150; at Dolce Vita

Heeled Sandals, $29.99; at H&M

Echo Echo Snake Sandal, $89.70; at Jennie Ellen

Anna Coral Sandal, $269; at Kat Maconie

Contrast Heel Sandals, $69.99; at Mango

Spectrum Heels, $45.29; at ASOS

Yvonne Platform Slide, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Suede 40MM Double Strap Sandal, $475; at Mansur Gavriel

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Martina Slide, $408; at Idun

Elba Sandal, $269; at Matt Bernson

Clementine Block Heel, $148; at Free People

Zita Open-Toe Wide-Strap Sandal, $355; at Perla Formentini

McClure Sandals, $89; at L'Oéil

Cleo Sandals, $391; at Rachel Comey

Olani Heels, $110; at ALDO

Stuart Weitzman Sandals, $455; at Shoescribe

Satis Block Heel Sandal, $470; at The Palatines

Jaygo Two-Part Block Heel Sandal, $125; at Dune London

Posner Mules, $460; at Dear Frances

Casadei 20MM Embellished Patent Leather Pumps, $820; at Luisa Via Roma

Tabitha Simmons Lori Meadow Floral-Embroidered Linen Sandals, $645; at Net-A-Porter

The Willa Wooden-Heel Sandal, $158; at Madewell

Robyn Sandals, $232.50; at Tibi

Simone Rocha Silver Chandelier Heels, $555; at SSENSE

Club Monaco Florin Wedge Sandals, $249; at Shopbop

Kate Spade New York Kensley Sandal, $238; at Zappos

Xavi Strappy Sandal, $290; at Loq

Schutz Shyla Leather Gladiator Sandals, $280; at Nasty Gal

Toffee Flatform Sandals, $51.76; at ASOS

Sam Edelman Bentlee Platform Sandal, $110; at Urban Outfitters

Whiskey Tufted Dhara Sandal, $781; at Brother Vellies

Titania Heeled Sandals, $110; at Jeffrey Campbell

Chloé Scalloped Suede Ballerina Pump, $570; at Neiman Marcus

About Arianne Roma Heel, $206; at Las Cruxes

Robert Clergerie Eolia Sandals, $519.99; at Zappos

Mac Moc Bokgo Brown Sandals, $118; at W Concept

Bella Signature Fabric Sandals, $284; at Frances Valentine

Pipher Heel, $139; at Coach

Kary Sandals, $130; at Kelsi Dagger

Intentionally Blank Studio Leather Sandal Platform, $199; at Oak

