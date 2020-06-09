Cool Collar Necklaces That’ll Make a Big Statement

When you start planning an outfit for a special occasion, it can take a while to get all of the pieces assembled. You’ve got a specific vision in your head. You can picture the dress, the shoes and the purse. What about a statement necklace? Is your outfit missing a little something? Or perhaps, it looks a little bit more understated and bland than you had hoped for. Maybe it’s time to pull out the big guns, that in this case, are the collar necklaces. Collar necklaces are flattering on every neck and add some shine to every outfit. Collar necklaces are perfect for every special evening, including graduations, weddings and just an all-out night with friends. That’s why we rounded up the best collar necklaces.

Our three picks are versatile and appeal to a variety of different fashion senses. We’ve got one that is so full of crystals that your eyes won’t exactly know what to focus on. Another simple metal pick goes with just about anything, from shirts to dresses, and enhances just about every outfit. If you like ombre and gradients, you’re in luck. One of our picks plays with colors and geometric shapes to make an elegant collar necklace. Check out these necklaces below.

1. Jerollin Crystal Rhinestone Statement Necklace

If you want all eyes on you, this sparkly necklace from Jerollin should do the trick. This statement collar necklace features a cornucopia of crystals, all adding different bits of shine and texture. There’s gold, silver and shining stones. This costume necklace is made out of copper alloy and is lead- and nickel-free. There’s more than 10 vibrant color sets to choose from, ranging from red to black, and you can order a set. A set comes with a pair of dangling earrings and a necklace.

2. Jane Stone Statement Necklace

With a flattering fan-shape, you might find that you’ll be a fan of this necklace. This elegant, geometric gradient necklace starts with round stones, and the round stones turn into consecutively bigger tear-drop stones as the rows go on. There’s a variety of colors available, ranging from Chili Oil and Ombre Niagara (pictured) to pink. This collar necklace from Jane Stone is made from zinc alloy and is lead- and nickel-free.

3. MANILAI Chunky Metal Statement Necklace

If you want to go all in on a big collar necklace and don’t want something too loud, this is a great option for you. This beaded collar necklace looks elegant without looking overwhelming. It can add a pop of shine to whatever dress or shirt you wear. It’s an easy way to add an extra oomph to your outfit. The necklace, made out of zinc alloy, comes in gold or silver.