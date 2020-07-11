Save Space in Your Bag With These Collapsible Water Bottles

Reusable water bottles might be great for the environment, but they can be hefty and take up a lot of real estate in your backpack or bag. If you work in an office, you’ve probably stared down your bottle trying to decide if it’s worth lugging all the way home for a weekend. These bottles don’t exactly fit neatly in your shoulder bag. Never mind a small crossbody. That’d be impossible. There’s a new type of reusable water bottles that are total game changers, though.

Collapsible water bottles are what they sound like. They’re bottles that either fold up or collapse into themselves, making it easy for you to put the empty bottle in a bag. Made for on-the-go and the modern world of minimalist design, the bottles are made for outdoor excursions, travel and commuting. It won’t be a big deal to take water to the gym now. These cool bottles are made out of BPA-free silicone materials. They’re safe to drink out of, and they come in fun colors. Plus, the bottles are all flexible and shatter-proof. Check out our picks for the best collapsible water bottles for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Platypus SoftBottles with Closure Cap

If you’re an outdoorsy person or just prefer to have a large water bottle on hand, you should check out this roll-up option. You can carry up to 1 liter of liquid with this SoftBottle, but you will notice that it seems much lighter in a bag rather than regular reusable bottle. It has a food-grade polyethylene liner that has no taste, so this collapsible bottle can be filled with any liquid, including alcohol. The bottle is BPA- and phthalate-free. When it’s totally full, it’ll stand up straight. When it’s empty, you can roll it up and stick it in your backpack.

2. Llevargo Collapsible Water Bottle

Take your coffee or your iced water on the go with this collapsible water bottle. You can customize the size of your water bottle every time you use it. It gets to be as big as 8.94 in. and as small as 5 in. when it’s collapsed. The bottle is made out of BPA-free and food-grade silicone. The screw-on lid is spill-proof and creates a tight seal. A carabiner and bottle brush is included. It comes in lilac, light gray, royal blue, quartz pink and sky blue.

3. Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible and foldable water bottle shrinks from 9.8 in. to 5.5 in. It can hold a total of 550 ml of liquid—even hot liquid like coffee or hot chocolate. Made out of BPA-free and food-grade silicone, the bottle is flexible, ensuring that it won’t shatter if you drop it. You can pick from black, blue, green or orange bottles. There’s a carabiner for you to attach this collapsible water bottle to your backpack or bag.