11 Cold-Weather Essentials Our Shopping Writer Is Buying To Gear Up For Winter

After living in sunny Los Angeles, California for my whole life, I’m moving to New York City in a month. So, you could say I’m a little scared—excuse me—terrified of the cold weather I’ll soon be experiencing every day. People in L.A., including myself, pull out their puffer jackets as soon as it hits 60 degrees. I can’t change the fact that I get cold easily, but I can change how I suit up for this unavoidable cold weather.

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly on the prowl for the best-rated and most beloved buys everywhere on the internet. So, I know exactly what to buy to ensure that this move is as seamless as possible. These items will bring some much-needed warmth to my body when I get to the city. Since I’m drawn to fuzzy fabrics like sherpa and corduroy, and also to denim and leather staples, you bet these trends are all throughout my to-buy list. And, obviously, you can’t deny a chunky knit sweater or a puffer jacket, either.

Below, find exactly what’s on my wardrobe wishlist for my move to New York City. And if you’re like me and also moving to a cold climate, may the odds be ever in our favor.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Sherpa Teddy Coat

This coat reminds me of the Kendal Jenner-approved Oversized Sherpa Trench from Alo Yoga. The catch is that it’s half the price at an oldie but goodie household name, Abercrombie & Fitch. It looks supremely comfy and I feel like it’s a piece I won’t want to take off, even once I get back inside.

Everlane The Corduroy Puffer

Puffer jackets can tend to look similar, but this option from Everlane features corduroy, which gives it a much cozier feel. Plus, the color offerings are anything but your average neutral.

A New Day Matte Puffer Jacket

For an extra affordable option, this puffer from Target looks like it could become an everyday piece. The light brown color is super chic and likely matches with what you already have in your closet. There’s also mauve and bright blue, in case you want a pop of color.

Zara Cable Knit Sweater

A chunky sweater is an absolute must for cold weather, even if you live somewhere where it doesn’t really get that chilly in the winter. A good sweater is comfy and also stylish, just like this one from Zara. It’s a turtleneck, so you’ll be as protected from the cold breeze as possible.

BDG Comfort Stretch The A-Wide Jean

I have plenty of pairs of jeans in my closet, but not many of them cover my entire leg, and I don’t want my ankles to freeze while I’m walking outside. These jeans from Urban Outfitters seem like the best solution. Plus, I feel like they’ll make my legs look extra long, which is a bonus.

Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot

Boots go hand and hand with the fall and winter seasons, and I’m so ready for it. Each year brings a new, trusty pair of boots that go with any outfit. These Sam Edelman ones put extra chunky lugged soles on the classic Chelsea silhouette, making them super versatile.

Madewell Quilted Packable Popover Puffer Jacket

I’ve always wanted a quilted jacket, and this popover puffer jacket from Madewell could be just the fit. I like how it’s packable, which will make it easy to travel with and store, unlike their counterparts, chunky puffers.

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatsuit

I admittedly already own the Recycled Fleece Sweatpant and matching sweatshirt, but they’re so comfy that I plan on buying them in more colors. There are 11 options, though, so that won’t be hard. Even if the heat’s on at home, sweats are a must. Both pieces are also partially made of recycled materials, making them all the more worth their value.

LA Hearts Sherpa Jacket

This sherpa jacket resembles the celeb-loved teddy bear coat from I.AM.GIA. However, it’s not as baggy, which is why I’m a fan. I also love the two front pockets because they keep the jacket from feeling too simple.

Mango Herringbone Sweater Vest

I’m obsessed with the exaggerated shoulders on this sweater vest. The shoulder pads give a bit more structure and sharpness to the look. It also seems like I could wear a whole other sweater or base layer underneath, and we all know the importance of layering in the winter.

UGG Scuffette II Slipper

Last but not least, a solid pair of fuzzy slippers to warm up my feet while I’m at home, which will likely be, well, all the time. I have a pair of open toe slippers, but those won’t cut it for the colder months. These plush slippers from UGG will definitely get the job done. Even Hailey Bieber loves them.