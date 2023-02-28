The 8 Best Coffee Subscriptions That’ll Have You Canceling Your Starbucks Orders

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no better feeling than when you take your first sip of coffee in the morning. Everyone gets their caffeine fix in different ways. Some pick up their cup of joe at Starbucks, while others make theirs within the comfort of their own homes, whether that’s with a French press, Keurig machine or whatever’s on hand. But there are two main concerns with these methods. One, Starbucks and other coffee shops somehow charge $5 for a basic cup of coffee. And two, making coffee at home can become tedious.

So, let us introduce you to the best coffee subscriptions that you can sign up for to save money and taste a variety of roasts from around the globe. Tons of companies, retailers and roasters offer subscriptions to get you your caffeine fix without any hassle. Popular names like Blue Bottle Coffee and Counter Culture Coffee have got you covered, and so do trailblazers like Cometeer and Jot.

Because there are so many incredible options, we did a deep dive into the best coffee subscription services and broke down what each has to offer. These are all online coffee subscriptions, so you can start, change, skip or cancel yours at any time and at the touch of a button.

A few things to look out for when you’re making your decision include coffee type preference (ground, whole bean, etc.), roast preference (light, medium, dark, etc.), grind type (espresso, French press, cold brew, etc.), frequency and price. Think about what works best for you and your routine! And if you’re not 100 percent sure, our top picks have options for you. One even sends your first bag free of charge and will send you a second bag if you didn’t like the first one they selected for you.

There are plenty of ways to go about finding the best coffee subscriptions, but we recommend starting with the eight options we’ve gathered below.

Atlas Coffee Club

Coffee type preference: ground, whole bean and coffee pods

Roast preference: light to medium, medium to dark and all roast types

Grind type: drip machine, French press, pour over, espresso, Aeropress, cold brew and not sure (regular grind)

Frequency: every two weeks or every four weeks

Price: $9 for a half bag, $14 for a single bag and $28 for a double bag

Atlas Coffee Club’s mission is to take you on a journey to different parts of the world. The subscription service serves you micro-lot, single-origin coffees from places like Kenya, Colombia and more. Each box comes with a roast of your choice, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes and brewing tips. The best part is that you get to select a bunch of different preferences and exactly how often you want your coffee delivered.

Cometeer

Coffee type preference: frozen coffee pods

Roast preference: mixed, dark, medium-dark, medium, light-medium, light, decaf and half-caff

Frequency: every month

Price: $49 (was $69) per delivery

You won’t find anything like Cometeer on the market because it’s taking coffee to a completely new level. In fact, there are no beans, grinds, machines or gadgets involved! Each box contains eight pods for four different roasts (32 cups total). Within each capsule, you get precision-brewed, flash-frozen coffee from roasters like Counter Culture, George Howell, Equator and Klatch, among others. All you have to do is melt what’s inside and start sippin’. Enjoy the coffee hot or iced, and when you’re done, toss the pod into the recycling bin. Oh, and save $20 on your first order!

Cometeer Subscription $49 (was $69) Buy Now

Bean Box

Coffee type preference: ground and whole bean

Roast preference: light and bright, medium and cozy, dark and toasty, espresso, decaf and curator’s choice

Frequency: every week, every two weeks or every month

Price: one bag starting at $20/week or two bags starting at $38/week

If you’re after variety, check out Bean Box and its more than 50 roasters from across the country. It costs a minimum of $0.55 per cup, and even better, shipping is always free. The company also practices farm-to-cup sustainability, which means that money from each purchase goes toward Bean Box’s independent roaster partners, premium wages for farmers and diversity in coffee.

Jot

Coffee type preference: liquid coffee

liquid coffee Roast preference: original, dark and finale (a member exclusive)

original, dark and finale (a member exclusive) Frequency: every month

Price: $19.50 per bottle

Jot is another coffee company that’s innovating. Coming in bottles, simply pour one tablespoon of the liquid coffee into your choice of milk or water and enjoy. That’s literally all that’s required to make the quickest and tastiest cup of Joe. Each bottle holds 14 cups of super-concentrated coffee with which you can make lattes, cold brew, Americanos and more. With free delivery and each cup costing only $1.39, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t treat yourself to Jot. To secure 25 percent off of future orders, make sure to sign up for a subscription. Even Tony Hawk and Halle Berry are fans!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Coffee type preference: whole beans and instant

Roast preference: light to dark, medium, fruity to chocolatey, dark and light to medium

Grind type: instant, espresso and cold brew

Frequency: every week, every other week, every three weeks and every four weeks

Price: varies by roast, but typically $13 for a half bag and $21 for a full bag

There’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to ordering Blue Bottle Coffee. You know you’re going to get yummy coffee because each roast goes through a rigorous taste-testing process performed by certified experts. The coffee that arrives at your doorstep will have been tasted at least 50 (!!) times. Whether you’re after a classic blend or a new single-origin, the coffee is roasted daily, made in small batches and delivered to your door straight from the roastery.

Trade Coffee

Coffee type preference: ground and whole bean

Roast preference: light, medium, dark, light-medium and medium-dark

Grind type: coffee maker, French press, pour over, Chemex, AeroPress, cold brew, percolator, espresso machine, Moka pot and refillable pods

Frequency: every week (four bags/month), every 10 days (three bags/month) or every two weeks (two bags/month)

Price: bags starting at $16

Subscribe to Trade Coffee and gain access to over 450 coffees made by the country’s best indie roasters. Each batch is made fresh to order so that you’ll never receive coffee that was roasted more than 48 hours prior. Plus, you get free shipping, customizable plans and anytime cancellation. Select the subscribe and save option to get 15 to 30 percent off of each bag you order. The first bag comes at the recommendation of the team’s experts and is complimentary. If you’re not a fan of your first bag, Trade Coffee will send you a new one for free. Another neat feature on the company’s website is that you can filter your search by all of the usual preferences, but also by region, country, roaster, bag weight, process, certifications and seasonal. Talk about finding exactly what you want!

Trade Coffee Subscription $16+ Buy Now

Counter Culture Coffee

Coffee type preference: whole bean

Roast preference: medium dark, medium and dark

Frequency: every one, two, three, four, six or eight weeks

Price: 12-ounce bags starting at $16

Fresh-roasted coffee, free shipping on orders of $30 or more, saving $2 on every 12 ounces, exclusive access, flexible deliveries and cancel anytime. That’s everything you get when you sign up for a Counter Culture Coffee subscription. You can order a 12-ounce, 24-ounce or 5-pound bag of your favorite roast, and get it delivered every one, two, three, four, six or eight weeks. If you’re the adventurous type, you can even subscribe to a 12-ounce bag of seasonal, fresh-roasted coffees that are chosen every two weeks by Counter Culture’s team of experts.

Yes Plz Coffee

Roast preference: whole bean, single-origin and decaf

Frequency: every one, two, three and four weeks

Price: one bag starting at $23

If you like to mix things up, Yes Plz Coffee is for you. The company offers limited releases each week—yes, freshly roasted coffee beans each and every seven days! Just pick your size and frequency and you’ll be well on your way to never-ending delicious cups of coffee. What’s more: Yes Plz Coffee packages its beans in zipped-up bags rather than in traditional bags that might not always stay super fresh. Remember to sign up for a subscription to save on your beans.