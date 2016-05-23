ChicEats: The 25 Best—and Most Instagrammable—Coffee Shops in America

With the amount of internet memes and overdone photos of perfectly-swirled cups, it’s no surprise that humble old coffee has become one of Instagram’s most beloved—and most photographed—drinks. Whether it’s latte art, a refreshing cold brew or a simple americana, photos of coffee are, for better or worse, a shared, common language that everyone understands.

That being said, it’s also a seasonless drink and has wide appeal in the world of fashion, with Dolce & Gabbana designers claiming they drink up a grand total of 12 cups and day, and Tom Ford professing his love of ice coffee. There’s even an instagram account dedicated to good fashion and coffee choices, dubbed Coffee ‘n Clothes.

Because we too love a good coffee ‘gram, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best coffee shops in America. Click through the gallery above to see options from San Francisco to New York City.