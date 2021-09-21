10 Can’t-Go-Wrong Gifts For Coffee-Obsessives

Scroll To See More Images

Listen, we know we just got to fall, but it’s never too early to start thinking ahead to the holiday season. By this we mean, buy all the gifts you might possibly need before holiday prices start kicking in (aka, going up). We know how hard it is to find a special gift for someone you love and care about, so this year we’re going a bit more niche with our line of thinking.

It’s our belief that the best people are coffee lovers. Is this because we are coffee lovers? Yes. No further explanation needed. So, we’re kicking off this gift guide season with a post dedicated to our fellow caffeine obsessives. But, hey, if you’re a tea lover shopping for a coffee expert, you’re welcome here, too.

We found goodies that can turn your kitchen into a barista’s heaven, travel essentials that will make commutes and camping trips much easier (and more energized), and even a few coffee organizers to spruce your place up a bit. Because let’s be honest, sometimes a coffee routine can get messy.

Below, check out 10 gift ideas that any coffee lover will, well, love. If anything, these products will awaken your mind (get it?) to even more gift ideas out there.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Slow coffee drinkers, you need this. Hot coffee drinkers, you need this. Heck, even tea lovers, you need this. The simple contraption keeps your mugs warm after you place them on top. It’s so easy, a non-caffeinated caveman could do it.

Wolfgang Puck Frothing Pens Gift Box

Make perfect latte art at home using this game-changing frothing pen gift set. It comes with 10 stencils that allow you to expertly top your coffee with hearts, smiley faces, and so many other cute options.

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother

Lattes at home never taste quite like the ones you buy from coffee shops. That is, when you don’t use a professional-quality milk frother to spruce things up. Get the perfect level of rich foam every time you use this. It heats up to one cup of coffee at a time and has an automatic shut-off, so you won’t be burning or curdling any dairy.

Chagaccino Holiday Gift Bundle

This Kourtney Kardashian-approved mushroom (yes, mushroom) and cacao latte kit just got a holiday facelift. Now, instead of just shopping the signature Chagaccino blend, you can get a bundle of it—plus a milk frother, glass, and reusable straw—for just $50. It’ll ensure a delicious sip of superfood every day. What’s not to get behind?

Veken Coffee Canister

This airtight canister will keep your favorite beans fresher for much, much longer than you’re used to. Reviewers say it prevents beans from becoming bitter and dull. Plus, it comes in five unique color options, including copper and green.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription

With this subscription, you’ll never go without coffee in your house again. The process is simple: First, choose how much coffee you want to receive in each package. Then, you get to select the frequency it’s delivered, the roast, and the grind type. Who knew coffee could be this personalized?

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press

This compact version of the cult-favorite AeroPress is ideal for commuters and campers alike. It allows you to blend up your favorite brew on the go. Not to mention, it makes coffee or espresso in under a minute. Now that’s convenience.

Super Coffee

If you have a gym-rat friend who doubles as a coffee lover, then this one is for them. It combines two things they love—protein and coffee—into one delicious drink. The brand’s creamers have zero sugar and up to 10 mg of protein. Choose from pumpkin, mocha, hazelnut, and vanilla to flavor-up your cup of Joe.

Bamboo Mug Holder Tree

The 100-percent bamboo mug holder makes organization look chic—and gives you a chance to use your fav mugs as decor pieces. Place it on your kitchen island, countertop, or coffee bar for easy access.

DecoBros K-Cup Storage

Finally, a strategy to conceal your K-Cups without taking up even more of your precious counter space. This drawer slides underneath your coffee device and adds room for you to place everything from coffee pods to tea bags.