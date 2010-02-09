Best Coffee in America: Where to Find Your Perfect Cup

When we heard that Consumer Reports would be releasing the results of its annual coffee survey, we couldnt help but feel for the people who had to test all 37 blended coffee varieties (fyi, blended coffees mix different kinds of beans). I mean, they must have had to drink them all in relatively quick succession in order to compare, right? Can you imaging the caffeine buzz? Well, it turns or we were all wrong. A spokesperson for Comsumer Reports told us, our tasters do not swallow the coffee. They go into a special room that is vacuum pressured and sucks out all interfering smells so they only get the aroma of the cup they are tasting. Pretty sure they swish it, and spit it.



How to Get the Perfect Cup at Home

Well, thats a relief. Anyone who drinks 50 cups of coffee in one day, vacuumed room or not, is bound to completely flip out sooner or later.

Onto the rankings. Weve listed the top 3 caffeinated coffee blends and the top 3 decaf coffee blends, and noted how much they cost per pound and per cup. It should be noted that none of the coffeesConsumer Reports reviewed made it into the top two categories (very good or excellent). The best any of them got was a rating of good, which frankly doesnt seem so good. Not one stand-out? Shocking for a country as caffeinated as us. According to CaffeineDependence.org, a project of the Johns HopkinsUniversity Medical School, It is estimated that in North America between 80 and 90 percent of adults and children habitually consume caffeine. And none of our coffee is better than good? Alas.

Well start with the regular old caffeinated stuff.



1. Starbucks- House Blend

How It Tastes: Earthy, darker roast.

Cost Per Pound: $11.37

Cost Per Cup: 26 cents

2. Green Mountain- Signature Nantucket Blend Medium Roast

How It Tastes: Earthy, green/sharp.

Cost Per Pound: $11.21

Cost Per Cup: 23 cents

3. Dunkin’ Donuts- Dunkin’ Dark Dark Roast

How It Tastes: Earthy, darker roast.

Cost Per Pound: $11.39

Cost Per Cup: 28 cents

Got sanka? Nope.

Moving right along, next up are the best decaf coffees.

Like the caffeinated coffees, none of the decaf selections scored above a good. However, there is a bright side. According to Consumer Reports, Although none of the 13 decaf blends Consumer tested scored higher than Good, several performed at least as well as their caffeinated brand mates.

Heres the best of the best.

1. Allegro (Whole Foods)- Organic Decaf Blend Medium Dark

How It Tastes: Earthy, darker roast.

Cost Per Pound: $18.65

Cost Per Cup: 42 cents



2. Starbucks- Decaf House Blend

How It Tastes: Earthy, darker roast.

Cost Per Pound: $12.36

Cost Per Cup: 28 cents



3. Peet’s- Decaf House Blend

How It Tastes: Earthy, darker roast.

Cost Per Pound: $12.80

Cost Per Cup: 29 cents



