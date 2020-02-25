The Morning Perk: Coffee That Helps You Wake-up In The Morning

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a self-professed coffee lover like myself, you know that the average and mainstream coffee brands simply do not make the cut. Not only do I need my morning cup of joe (or two, or three) to have a robust flavor and smooth taste, but I also need it to have enough caffeine to get me going in the morning (I’m not a morning person, I’ll admit it). While I could go to a fancy coffee or espresso shop to get my morning fix, I simply can’t fathom the idea of dropping up to ten dollars a day for a beverage of any kind, which is precisely why I take matters into my own hands and brew my own fresh pot on my own at home each and every morning.

With that being said, however, I do like to make sure that my coffee of choice is of the highest quality and, as I mentioned earlier, the highest caffeine content possible. Since my standard are admittedly pretty high when it comes to my java, you can rest assured that the varieties below are sure to be stellar. Your morning routine just got so much more exciting — trust me.

1. Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend

This full-bodied dark roast coffee has a smooth, creamy finish and decadent roasted flavor reminiscent of fresh espresso.

2. Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend,

This warm dark roast blend comes pre-ground to save you extra time in the morning when you’re still half asleep.

3. Café Vianté Sin High Caffeine Coffee

This dark roast blend is not for the caffeine-sensitive. It contains up to four times the amount of caffeine and antioxidant compared to other coffees.