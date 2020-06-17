Old-Fashioned Cocktail Recipe Books That Beat Anything You’ll Find Online

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, there may be plenty of handy recipes and resources online to help you channel your inner craft cocktail connoisseur, but there’s nothing quite like a good old fashioned recipe book to get your in the spirit (yes, pun intended). Whether you’re planning your cocktail options for an upcoming dinner party, revamping your entire home bar set-up, or simply in the mood to make some festival adult beverage that tastes just as delicious as the ones served up at your favorite bar, pursuing through a cocktail book will definitely help you refine and perfect your craft.

Besides, not only will these chic and old-fashioned books help you make the perfect martini, negroni, or whiskey sour (and anything else booze-infused that you can possibly imagine) each and every time, but they’ll also look chic displayed on your bar cart or on your living room’s empty accent table as decorative coffee table books. Ready to start your journey to becoming a bonafide mixologist? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite luxe cocktail recipes books to get you started.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. I'm Just Here for the Drinks

This hilarious and festive cocktail book is chock full of both classic, old-fashioned, and contemporary cocktail recipes. Each recipe page is detailed with beautiful photography and easy-to-follow instructions.

2. The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions

From Moscow mules to old-fashioned martinis, this comprehensive cocktail book is filled to the brim with innovative recipes and insightful commentary. Some of our favorite drinks include the Baby Bellini, Buck’s Fizz, and the Highland Fling.

3. The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book

This ultra-curated collection of musings, conversations, and of course, cocktail recipes is chock full of classic adult beverages that have been beloved for ages. There’s also a wide range of cocktails inspired by the show’s characters as well.