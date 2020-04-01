The Best Coachella Looks of All Time, Since We’re Going Through Festival-Withdrawal

Yes, Coachella was postponed while we’re all social distancing and working from home. And yes, we’re all going through festival withdrawals right now. The best way (in our humble opinion) to combat those withdrawals, though, is by immersing ourselves in the best Coachella fashion of all time. Sure, 2020 is going to look a little different in terms of festival schedules, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go ahead and get inspired now while you’re sitting on your couch scrolling through Instagram. If you want to seriously stand out at every festival this season, take a peek at some of the best Coachella street style looks we’ve ever seen.

Festival fashion is a huge freakin’ industry, and since Coachella has been pushed to a later date, you might as well take the extra time to peruse the outfits of Coachellas past. So, we compiled a list of some of the best Coachella outfits of all time. They’re all super unique, creative and bold. But don’t forget: Confidence is key. Someone could probably walk into Coachella wearing a trash bag and aviator sunglasses, but if they own it, they’re sure to get some compliments (and probably a lot of weird looks, but whatevs). For those who wish to choose to wear actual clothes, though, seeing what some extremely stylish festival goers have donned before is a good way to start putting together a wardrobe plan for when Coachella actually happens.

Inspiration is the start to any great idea (or outfit), so let these 27 Coachella outfits inspire you to dress your best—even if it’s just for mirror selfies right now. Don’t be afraid to go bold, show some skin or finally try wearing fringe. At Coachella, anything is possible, and these guests know it.

1. Kendall Jenner in House of Harlow

2. Hailey Bieber in a Cropped Corset Top

3. Lizzo in an All-Red Ensemble

4. Hennessy Carolina in Pink Cow Print

5. Paris Berelc in a Purple Fringe Jacket

6. Cardi B in Versace

7. Olivia Culpo in One Teaspoon

8. Jasmine Sanders in a Striped Mini Skirt

9. Draya Michele in Rainbow Fringe

10. Georgie Flores in a Sequined Top & Red Jacket

11. Teyana Taylor in a Bright Blue Romper

12. Jourdan Dunn in Pajama Vibes

13. Winnie Harlow in Misurare

14. Markus Molinari in Gold Tassels

15. Jasmine Sanders in All-White Mesh

16. Quincy in a Sheer Zebra Print Top

17. Coachella Guests in All-White & Sequins

18. Shay Mitchell in Black Fringe

19. Coachella Guest in Leopard Print

20. Jasmine Sanders in a Crochet Matching Set

21. Coachella Guest in a Sequin Cape

22. Coachella Guest in Sequin Suspenders

23. Victoria Justice in a Green Maxi Dress

24. Sara Sampaio in a Flower-Covered Netted Set

25. Coachella Guest in a Neon Pink Set

26. Olivia Culpo in Bermuda Shorts

27. Lauren Jauregui in a Western Shirt Dress