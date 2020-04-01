StyleCaster
The Best Coachella Looks of All Time, Since We’re Going Through Festival-Withdrawal

Photo: Shutterstock. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

Yes, Coachella was postponed while we’re all social distancing and working from home. And yes, we’re all going through festival withdrawals right now. The best way (in our humble opinion) to combat those withdrawals, though, is by immersing ourselves in the best Coachella fashion of all time. Sure, 2020 is going to look a little different in terms of festival schedules, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go ahead and get inspired now while you’re sitting on your couch scrolling through Instagram. If you want to seriously stand out at every festival this season, take a peek at some of the best Coachella street style looks we’ve ever seen.

Festival fashion is a huge freakin’ industry, and since Coachella has been pushed to a later date, you might as well take the extra time to peruse the outfits of Coachellas past. So, we compiled a list of some of the best Coachella outfits of all time. They’re all super unique, creative and bold. But don’t forget: Confidence is key. Someone could probably walk into Coachella wearing a trash bag and aviator sunglasses, but if they own it, they’re sure to get some compliments (and probably a lot of weird looks, but whatevs). For those who wish to choose to wear actual clothes, though, seeing what some extremely stylish festival goers have donned before is a good way to start putting together a wardrobe plan for when Coachella actually happens.

Inspiration is the start to any great idea (or outfit), so let these 27 Coachella outfits inspire you to dress your best—even if it’s just for mirror selfies right now. Don’t be afraid to go bold, show some skin or finally try wearing fringe. At Coachella, anything is possible, and these guests know it.

1. Kendall Jenner in House of Harlow

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Kendall Jenner

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

2. Hailey Bieber in a Cropped Corset Top

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Hailey Bieber

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock.

 

3. Lizzo in an All-Red Ensemble

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Lizzo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

 

4. Hennessy Carolina in Pink Cow Print

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Hennessy

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

5. Paris Berelc in a Purple Fringe Jacket

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Paris Berelc

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

6. Cardi B in Versace

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Cardi B

WWD/Shutterstock.

 

7. Olivia Culpo in One Teaspoon

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Olivia Culpo

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

8. Jasmine Sanders in a Striped Mini Skirt

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Jasmine Sanders

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

9. Draya Michele in Rainbow Fringe

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Draya Michele

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

10. Georgie Flores in a Sequined Top & Red Jacket

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Georgie Flores

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

11. Teyana Taylor in a Bright Blue Romper

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Teyana Taylor

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

12. Jourdan Dunn in Pajama Vibes

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Jourdan Dunn

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

13. Winnie Harlow in Misurare

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Winnie Harlow

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

14. Markus Molinari in Gold Tassels

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Markus Molinari

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

15. Jasmine Sanders in All-White Mesh

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Jasmine Sanders

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

16. Quincy in a Sheer Zebra Print Top

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Quincy

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

17. Coachella Guests in All-White & Sequins

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Guests in All White

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

18. Shay Mitchell in Black Fringe

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Shay Mitchell

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

 

19. Coachella Guest in Leopard Print

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Guest leopard print

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

20. Jasmine Sanders in a Crochet Matching Set

STYLECASTER | Best Coachella Fashion | Jasmine Sanders

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

 

21. Coachella Guest in a Sequin Cape

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend 2

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

 

22. Coachella Guest in Sequin Suspenders

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend 2

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

 

23. Victoria Justice in a Green Maxi Dress

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend One

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

24. Sara Sampaio in a Flower-Covered Netted Set

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend One

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

 

25. Coachella Guest in a Neon Pink Set

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend One

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

 

26. Olivia Culpo in Bermuda Shorts

STYLECASTER | Coachella Street Style Weekend One

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

 

27. Lauren Jauregui in a Western Shirt Dress

Coachella Lauren Jauregui

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

