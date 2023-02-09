The Best Co-Cop Games to Play With Your Partner Or Friend—From ‘It Takes Two’ to ‘Back 4 Blood’

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes gaming can be more fun when they’re made for more than one (we rhyme now), but sometimes it’s hard to know which are the best co-op games to play with your partner or pal (we also alliterate, cute huh?), so consider this your guide.

Co-op and multiplayer games have come a long way since Mario Kart. Don’t get us wrong, sometimes a simple racing game is just what you need, but other times, you want to experience a story with another person and that’s just how co-op experiences have evolved. Just don’t get us started on Halo: Infinite, which robbed us loyal players of a split-screen co-op campaign. It’s still a sensitive subject.

These days, co-op games can be complex, critically acclaimed and rich in narrative, worthy enough to pick up major nods at the Game of the Year awards or even a British Film and Television Award. Some of them have even inspired film and TV adaptations. So if you’re looking for the best co-op games to play with your SO, sibling or friend, here are our favorites. Keep in mind this is by no means an exhaustive guide, these are just particularly special or unique titles.

The best co-op games

It Takes Two

A true delight if we ever we saw one, It Takes Two is co-op gaming perfection (and it’s only playable with another person so get out there and make friends). It’s an action-adventure platform video game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in March 2021 and received critical acclaim. It’s got a 10/10 on Steam and IGN scored it a 9 out of 10 in its review, saying: “This utterly superb co-op platformer manages to cram in enough unique and exhilarating gameplay ideas to give Shigeru Miyamoto a migraine, with not a single dud among them.” It’s so good it won Game of the Year in 2021 as well as a slew of other awards and was picked up by Amazon’s Prime Video for a movie adaptation. Do not miss this one.

Back 4 Blood

A spiritual, not actual, successor to the beloved Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood is a thrilling zombie first-person shooter. It’s by the same developers so you know their commitment to gruesome and often hysterical violence is true. IGN gave it an 8/10 in their review, saying: “Between its stellar card augmentations, excellent campaign, and jovial tone that creeps into every facet of its design, Back 4 Blood puts some exciting new spins on a familiar genre. Its flippant difficulty spikes and unbalanced versus mode prove not every experiment works out, but its co-op zombie-fighting manages to forge its own identity.”

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Look, Halo devs, all players want is their split-screen co-op back, OK? We’ll even ignore that certain TV adaptation. A big feature that made the XBox-exclusive Halo games so good was that you could play solo but taking down the Jiralhanae with a buddy is infinitely more fun. This Master Chief collection is all that’s what’s good in the Halo universe: a re-mastered Halo 2: Anniversary, along with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4, new digital series, Halo: Nightfall.

Unravel 2

What could be cuter than two anthropomorphic balls of yarn making their way through a dangerous and adorable world? This puzzle-platformer can be played solo or with someone else and is centered on two ‘Yarnys’, small creatures made of wool. It’s the sequel to Unravel, which was a purely single-player game, and both games were well-received upon their release in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Unravel 2 has an 82 on review aggregator, Metacritic, with fans praising the game for its delightful two-player experience. Nintendo Insider said: “Unravel Two is a short but sweet little adventure that makes interesting use of its two yarn-crafted characters. While playing the game alone is still an enjoyable option, its focus on light puzzling is definitely more fun when tackled with another player. A visually impressive and charming treat.”

Spiritfarer

In Spiritfarer, you play as Stella, a chaperone to the deceased to them to the afterlife. The elevator pitch might make this indie game sound awfully morbid but in actuality, this action platformer-come-city management sim is deeply emotional and, actually, quite uplifting and optimistic. The fact is that death is an inevitability in life and takes on a new dimension here in this “cozy management game”. It’s about forging emotional and organic connections with characters—all of which are complex and none are straightforwardly good or bad. They talk about what they’re afraid of and what was left undone; it’s your job to help them come to terms with their new reality. Quite poetic, really.

A Way Out

From the devs behind It Takes Two, A Way Out is also a co-op exclusive experience. You and your buddy play Leo and Vincent as they make their daring escape from prison. You’ll need to help each other navigate certain terrain and solve puzzles. And boy, what a twist! See why IGN said: “You go into A Way Out thinking its mandatory two-player co-op is a gimmick, you’ll likely come out of it realizing that it couldn’t have been done any other way. Vincent and Leo’s journey will have you and a friend performing tasks together both mundane and dramatic, and the result is a memorable, variety-packed cinematic adventure.”

Stardew Valley

Serotonin in a video game is what many would call this—what’s the opposite of an unsung hero? A forte hero? (that’s an opera term for really loud singing, by the way)—of the pandemic, even though it was released in 2016. Stardew Valley is so well-regarded it won a BAFTA for god’s sake. This indie darling is an open-ended life sim in which you inherit your grandfather’s old farm plot. It’s up to you to get the property thriving again and build up your new life in the country. Raise animals, harvest crops, fall in love with a local? The Stardew Valley world is your oyster.

Cuphead

Don’t let the old-school Disney-esque graphics fool you, Cuphead is serious business. That is, in terms of difficulty. It’s what’s called a “run-and-gun” game where you play as Cuphead who, after losing a game at the devil’s casino, is sent on a quest to take back the souls of runaway debtors as payment for his gambling losses. As a co-op experience, your mate will play as Cuphead’s brother Mugman as you fight your way through enemies and challenging bosses. The game gained a huge cult following and achieved critical success despite its merciless difficulty. IGN said: “I swore, laughed, and hollered with delight. I hated it (and my own fingers) for long stretches but, having finished, I realize that’s more or less the point—I emerged from all that pain smiling. Rather than simply offering the player what they want, Cuphead makes them earn that right—the rewards, if you can hack the tests, are absolutely worth it.”

Crusader Kings III

If you’re looking for a totally different experience rich in history and narrative, Crusader Kings III might be right up your alley. Expand your empire, sew your royal oats, form political alliances, marry your children off and plot assassinations against enemies as you climb to conquer Europe in this grand strategy role-playing video game set in the Middle Ages. If you’ve never played a Crusader Kings title before, we’d recommend watching a YouTube tutorial on the game’s basic mechanics before diving in because this one is DENSE and assumes a fair bit of knowledge. But once you’ve got a handle on it, you can play against up to 12 friends online.

Destiny & Destiny 2

One of the most revered MMO first-person shooters among gaming nerds (this writer included), Bungie’s Destiny and Destiny 2 should not be missed. Set in a sci-fi space world, players can engage in either PvP (player versus player) or PvE (player versus environment) activities in assuming the role of the Guardian—protectors of Earth’s last safe city against different alien races and a looming threat known as the Darkness. The first Destiny game was released in 2014 and its sequel came out 2017. Both are undoubtedly worth your time.

Phasmophobia

For the horror enthusiast, look no further than Phasmophobia. It’s a four-player co-op game where you and your mates investigate paranormal activity with your ghost-hunting equipment. It has a rating of overwhelmingly positive out of more than 400,000 reviews on Steam and it’s still in early access so you can help these indie devs firsthand in improving their IP. But by the sounds of it, the game is pretty fantastic as is. Expect jump-scares.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.