Chic Clutches You Need for Your Next Night Out

Clutches are the ultimate special occasion bag. Sure, they might just be a little impractical to take to work—especially if you can only fit your phone, lipstick and your credit cards. Your laptop or planner would be out of luck. Clutches are designed to go with glamorous dresses, bold makeup and colorful nails. They’re for nights where you aren’t being utilitarian. You and your friends are embracing extra as a mantra. In that spirit, the clutch you carry should look luxe—even though it doesn’t have to be super pricey—and awe-inspiring.

We found the best clutches for you. These clutches represent three different aesthetics and senses of style, so you should be able to find something you want to take out for a night on the town. They’ve got built-in card slots, which will keep your cards from jumbling around in your clutch. Plus, two of our picks are secretly practical. They’ve got detachable or hidden metal chains, so you can transform your clutch into a crossbody if holding onto it gets annoying.

1. Rebecca Minkoff Women's Leo Clutch

You can’t go wrong with a bag from Rebecca Minkoff. Made out of Saffiano leather and featuring a cotton and polyester lining, this clutch feels extra luxe. The purse has an edgy zipper detailing that gives this clutch a cool vibe. It has six slots for your cards, so you can go wallet-less and enough room for your phone. You can choose from a ballet, black or champagne colored clutch.

2. CARIEDO Women Evening Bag

This statement-making bag will attract many an envious eye. With its snakeskin-esque base and gold metallic detailing, this clutch will be the star of the show. It’s big enough to accommodate your phone, lipstick, one or two additional cosmetic necessities and your credit cards. The clutch has a detachable gold chain, so you can turn it into a crossbody bag in seconds. It comes in 10 different styles and colors.

3. Milisente Evening Bag for Women

This clutch is coated in velvet, so it’ll feel a little fancy when you’re toting it around at happy hour or during a Girl’s Night Out. The clutch has a magnetic closure, which will keep your stuff safe. It has a multi-layered envelope design and a hidden chain strap, so you can make it a shoulder or crossbody bag. There are 15 different colors to browse, ranging from burgundy to black.