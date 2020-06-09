Versatile Clutch Bags That You Can Take Everywhere

In a strappy world, the clutch stands apart from the rest. Everyone has a bag slung over their shoulder, across their body or in the crook of their elbow these days. Sometimes, people even carry purses in one hand. Girls like having their hands free, so they can text, Instagram and carry an iced latte. If you carry a clutch, one of your hands is essentially out of commission, so you can’t open a door and check your phone at the same time. Clutches, which are often designated as an evening bag, are seen as a more cumbersome purse choice. But they’ve got a bad rep. Clutches are elegant, luxurious and minimalistic, proving that you don’t always need to carry your entire life around with you. Whether you’re going to a wedding or just want to be a lighter on your feet, every girl should have a great clutch in her closet. We found the best clutch bags for you.

We picked three clutches that can become wristlets or crossbody bags with the addition of a strap or two, so they technically are convertible clutches. Our three choices are tiny, but not so small that you can only fit your lipstick and a few cards in one. These clutches come in a variety of rich and luscious colors. Check out our picks below.

1. Befen Genuine Full Grain Leather Clutch

You’ll never want to let go of this buttery soft leather bag. Made out of rich oil wax leather, this bag is durable and stylish. It comes in a variety of colors, including the classic Caramel Brown and show-stopping Cherry Red Crocodile (pictured). This bag can transform from a crossbody to a clutch in seconds, thanks to the removable crossbody strap. There’s also a wristlet strap that can be taken off. It is truly a tiny clutch, though. It can fit your smartphone, cash, six cards and coins.

2. Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag

Petite yet pocket-full, this clutch gives you plenty of space to stash your stuff. This envelope-style bag has two open pockets, one zipper pocket and three card slots. You can even hide items up in the flap. If you’re looking for a purse in a different color, don’t fret. There are 30 stunning colors to choose from—way more colors than there are in the rainbow. You can go with a neutral beige or a bold fuchsia, for example. This clutch can also convert into a wristlet or crossbody bag with the help of its chain strain.

3. Aitbags Soft PU Leather Clutch

This clutch has two compartments, four credit card slots, one interior pocket and one exterior pocket. It’s meant to hold your essentials, but not much more than that. This smooth and soft faux leather bag features fun contrast lining and feels luxurious. The clutch can also become a wristlet or crossbody when you add on the chain straps. It comes in bright blue, red, light gold, black, wine and bronze.