All the Best Sales to Shop Right Now If You’re Tired of Aimlessly Scrolling Through Instagram

We all get sucked into social media holes or end up accidentally binging an entire season of Gossip Girl without realizing what we’re doing. But when you awake from your aimless scrolling or 18th consecutive episode of a TV show, what’s next? Here’s a totally wild and not in any way planned idea: Explore all the best clothing sales right now! Just because you might be stuck inside doesn’t mean you can’t also update your wardrobe, OK? Plus, these sales will help keep your budget in check.

Everyone deserves to save money and look incredible while doing it. Warm weather means summer trends popping out, cute swimwear and easy, breezy looks. Now, if we can find that all on sale, it’s even better. If you’ve been looking for cute ways to amp up your spring and summer style, but you’re worried about finding the right sizes and prices—have no fear. I totally understand (I’m in the same situation, y’all!) and I did all the work for you. Hold your applause.

From pretty warm-weather dresses and skirts to tops that will seamlessly transition from work to weekend, I found the the best sales to shop right now. I rounded up sales from all your favorite retailers—from Urban Outfitters to Anthropologie, and everything in between—giving you enough options for entire summer wardrobe. People tell me I’m a hero, but really, I’m just doing what I’d want someone to do for me. (Please don’t read that as if people actually call me a hero. It’s called a joke, Susan.) So shop ’til you drop, y’all. Your wardrobe and wallet are going to love you.

1. ASOS—

ASOS is giving us up to 50 percent off wardrobe faves. Stock up on spring and summer essentials for upcoming adventures or pool days.

2. Nordstrom—

Right now, Nordstrom is offering 25 percent off sitewide. It’s the perfect time to snag some chic designer finds without breaking that budget.

3. Eloquii—

Plus-size brand Eloquii is blessing us all with 40 percent off their entire site. Go wild, babes.

4. Urban Outfitters—

Right now, if you use AfterPay on Urban Outfitters’ site, you’ll get $20 off of $100. AfterPay is honestly a great way to split larger purchases up into several payments if you can’t (or don’t want to) pay it all at once. (I’ve used it many times, and it’s super helpful!)

5. Topshop—

Topshop is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide right now. I know I’ve got my eyes set on a few spring and summer pieces that belong in my closet.

6. Torrid—

Everything from plus-size brand Torrid is 50 percent off right now, so it’s truly the time to snag anything that’s recently caught your eye. (FYI: Torrid’s 2020 swim collection is very cute.)

7. Aerie—

Right now, you can score 40-60 percent off the Aerie Collection on Aerie’s site. Cozy essentials await you.

8. J.Crew—

You can get 25 percent off your entire purchase at J.Crew right now—or 35 percent if you spend $150!

9. Old Navy—

Everything on Old Navy’s site is up to 50 percent off right now. I spy some graphic tees and adorable jeans that need to be in your wardrobe STAT.

10. Chinese Laundry—

Need some new shoes? Chinese Laundry is offering an extra 40 percent off all their sale items right now.

11. Loft—

For workwear essentials or fun weekend looks, you’ll want to check out Loft’s sale right now. They’re giving us all 40 percent off of full price styles.

12. Addition Elle—

This plus-size retailer is offering BOGO 30 percent off their quintessentials right now. (In case math isn’t your jam, that’s basically 15 percent off every two items you buy!)

13. H&M—

H&M’s sale is up to 60 percent off right now—with new markdowns start at $6.99. We love a good deal.

14. Madewell—

Madewell is offering 25 percent off your entire purchase right now, so go ahead and treat yourself.

15. Anthropologie—

Everything on Anthropologie’s site is 25 percent off right now, so it’s time to shop ’til we drop (metaphorically).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.