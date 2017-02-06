The 35 Best On-Sale Pieces at ASOS

If there’s a support group for people who are addicted to ASOS, do not, under any circumstances, sign us up.

“Is this too good to be true?” we thought, back in 2010 when the online British retailer launched in the U.S, offering a massive inventory of clothing, shoes, and accessories—all incredibly on trend and by and large very affordable. Fortunately, it wasn’t.

Today we consider our ASOS finds some of our favorite pieces. Among the site’s 850 brands and eponymous label, we’ve found high-waist jeans that we live in, dresses that we keep in heavy rotation, and, in one editor’s case, “an amazing pair of ’90s-inspired slingback platforms that are comfortable and don’t look cheap at all.” Swoon.

While ASOS’s modest pricing allows us to buy things at retail without spiraling into debt, our shopping carts and wish lists are overwhelmingly filled with sale items. At the risk seeing all that we’re eyeing sell out before we click purchase, we’ve compiled the best clothes on sale at ASOS right now, along with a few discounted shoes and accessories, too. Gird your wallet. (Or don’t.)