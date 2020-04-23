Cute Protective Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now To Prevent The Spread Of Germs

As far as I’m concerned, face masks are the “It” must-have accessory of 2020, so scoping out the best cloth face masks to buy online is a pretty good idea. Even though many of us feel out of control due to stay-home orders and other pandemic-related stressors, we still need to do our part when it comes to keeping ourselves and others safe, and wearing a cloth mask while out in public is essential. So, why not wear a cute one?

If you go outside, wearing a mask can help stop you from spreading your own germs to others, especially if you’re sick. It’s your civic duty to keep your germs to yourself! Responsibility doesn’t have to be boring, though. Here us out: If you miss getting dressed up in Instagram-worthy street style looks and can’t be bothered to change out of your gray sweatsuit for your daily walk down the block, a cute face mask can help you express your sense of style while also protecting those around you. The right mask can even enhance your mood, the same way a new bag or pair of earrings might. When you start thinking masks as (highly necessary, but also) fun, it becomes way easier to remember yours before leaving the house for an essential errand.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you that the cloth masks below are not meant for medical use. They are not N95 masks, and they can’t prevent you from catching germs from other people. What they can do, though, is prevent your germs from transferring to the others. Below you’ll find the best of the best when it comes to protective cloth face masks with just a hint of style. Many of these brands use sustainable materials, and even more are donating masks or proceeds to organizations that help essential workers and those affected by COVID-19.

What’s better than doing good and looking cute all at the same time? Not much. Read on for 10 shoppable picks.

1. Zoe DuFour Leopard Mask

For all you wild things out there, this leopard print face mask is a great option. It’s made up of three layers of 100 percent cotton from recycled t-shirt fabric, so it’s as sustainable as it is chic.

2. Eugenia Kim Pleated Mask

Cotton is ideal, but one or two glam masks won’t hurt! If you’re looking for a face mask that’s as fashion-forward as your regular wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with this pleated satin style. Made with the same material as Eugenia Kim’s Spring 2020 collection, you know you’re getting a top-notch mask that’s well-made—and very cute.

3. Christy Dawn Floral Mask

This five-pack of cute floral masks from Christy Dawn is not only adorable AF, but the masks are also sustainable. We love to see it! Plus, when you buy this pack of five, another pack gets be donated to those in need.

4. Smoko Kawaii Foodie Mask

It doesn’t get much cuter than this. All you foodies and kawaii-lovers out there are sure to be obsessed with this fun face mask from Smoko. I mean, just look at the mini boba and siracha! How could you resist?

5. Banana Republic Microfiber Mask

Minimalists, rejoice. Banana Republic’s microfiber face mask is as versatile as it is comfortable. Plus, for every mask sold between April 23 and July 31, 2020, Banana Republic is donating $10 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund—with a minimum donation of $20,000!

6. Johnny Was Signature Print Mask

For every pack of these chic Johnny Was signature print face masks sold, the brand will also donate a pack to essential workers. This is a great way to snag some stylish masks for you and your loved ones while also supporting those on the front lines. A win-win!

7. Tribe Alive Protective Mask

For lovers of shabby chic vibes and gorgeous neutrals, these protective masks from Tribe Alive are right up your alley. They’re made from 100 percent cotton, double layered and Tribe Alive will match all purchases and donations made for masks through their one-for-one commitment.

8. Onzie Mindful Mask

In chic florals and animal prints, these masks from Onzie are sure to bring a smile to your face—or to anyone who sees you. Plus, proceeds from the Onzie face masks will be donated to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy and to healthcare workers throughout America.

9. Daniel Patrick Lime Mask

It’s no secret that neon is trending for spring and summer 2020, so why not try the trend with a face mask? This face mask from Daniel Patrick also comes in 12 other colors and patterns, so if you do want to wear something a little less bold, there are other options, too.

10. Heart Life Handmade Mask

These reusable handmade face masks come in a variety of fun patterns, so you can choose one that fits your own personal style. Having the ability to express ourselves through fashion is a healing outlet in these uncertain times—that said, buy a face mask that makes you feel like you.

11. Look Human Desert Rainbow Mask

Missing Coachella? This desert-inspired face mask can help alleviate your withdrawal, and give you a new at-home festival look to test, too. Masks were slated to trend at Coachella 2020 anyway, so you’re already ahead of the game! Plus, right now, all Look Human masks are 30 percent off.

