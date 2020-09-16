Cute Clear Clutches That Make a Big Statement

When you typically shop for clutches, “clear” or “transparent” usually isn’t on the list of attributes you’re looking for. Often you have a color in mind, but we want to make the argument for going clear. The inside of a solid colored purse can seem like a bottomless pit. You don’t have that many things inside of it, but for some reason, you can’t get your hands on your keys. Not even your phone flashlight is helping you out, either. With clear clutches, you don’t have that problem. You can see what’s inside without even opening your purse. Just look through the top, side or bottom to see where that elusive lipstick got it. They’re also stadium security’s favorite purses. They can see exactly what is inside when they’re checking bags before you enter a Lizzo concert. A clear clutch is ideal for any concert, sporting event or festival.

We rounded up the best clear clutches for you. These bags usually have gold details, making them seem more luxe. If you want to add a personal touch to this purse, you can cover it in stickers or your monogram.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Lam Gallery Womens PVC Clear Purse

This bag isn’t only stylish, it’s extremely practical. Made out of heavy-duty, thick PVC, this bag won’t break on you. It features gold detailing, which contrasts nicely with the transparent bag. If you spill on it, don’t fret. You can wipe it down easily. This bag has one thin outside pouch, and the main pocket is big enough to fit your phone, wallet, keys and lipstick. It’s also approved for NFL stadiums, so you can rock this chic purse at concerts, games and festivals.

2. Cute Clear Crossbody Purse

This purse can go from crossbody to clutch in seconds with the removable gold chain. Made out of waterproof acrylic, this bag has a gel lining, which will cushion your phone, keys and cosmetics that you place inside of it.The clutch has a gold metal snap closure to keep your valuables secure. It’s compliant with all stadium requirements, too, so you can become your go-to concert clutch.

3. Neon Transparent Clear Acrylic Party Clutch

Just because something is transparent and see-through doesn’t mean it can’t be colorful. Make a statement with these unique neon bags. They’re made out of durable acrylic and include matching acrylic chains, which you can remove to transform this bag into a clutch. The bag snaps closed, so you don’t have to worry about your things falling out. Just keep in mind that this is a small purse. It comes in the pictured square shape, a rectangular shape and a circular shape.