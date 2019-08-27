The Best Cleansers For Eczema & Sensitive Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Cleansing the skin thoroughly is an integral step in most skincare routines, but if you’ve been cursed with eczema or super sensitive skin, it can be a major challenge to get a good deep clean without leaving the skin chapped, irritated, dry and as red as a ripe tomato. Finding the best cleanser for eczema and sensitive skin is no easy feat, and if you suffer from either skin condition, you already know that it can be a downright painful game of trial and error (and plenty of irritation, to be sure) before finding the one. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable, over-the-counter face washes approved by dermatologists that are gentle enough for highly-reactive and extra-dry skin types. These hydrating formulas are free of some of the most common triggers for eczema flare-ups and overall inflammation, including a slew of chemicals, harsh preservatives, and irritating fragrances, like lanolin, parabens, synthetic dyes and yes, even formaldehyde (sadly, some skincare products actually really do contain the toxic stuff).

In addition to being gentle enough to not cause a reaction, these nourishing cleansers are also infused with a slew of calming ingredients that can actually help soothe irritation, calm redness and restore proper pH and moisture levels in the skin rather than leaving you dry, tight and flaky. Stripping your skin when you wash your face at night — whether you have eczema or not — is one of the easiest ways to cause dryness, flakes and the formation of premature fine lines, so it’s important to choose a formula that isn’t harsh and laden with things you can’t even begin to pronounce.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. VaniCream Gentle Facial Cleanser

This no-frills face wash is known for being one of the most gentle and universally acceptable face washes on the market. It’s free of all of the common eczema-triggering ingredients and preservatives, including lanolin, parabens, fragrance, and formaldehyde.

2. HoneySkin Face & Body Cleanser

This hydrating cleanser gives your skin a deep clean without causing irritation or a flare up. In fact, it can actually help calm redness and restore a proper pH balance while helping remove dead skin and impurities. It’s based with Aloe Vera Barbadensis to soothe inflammation and redness and It’s infused with Manuka honey, which has been long used a natural remedy for eczema and dehydrated skin.

3. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

For many wit eczema, dry skin is an equal concern when it comes to gently cleansing without causing a major flare up. CeraVe’s trusted moisture balancing cleanser is a great alternative that gives skin a good clean without stripping or initiating. It helps promote a balanced pH and hydration level for the skin’s barrier to keep your skin happy and even-toned.