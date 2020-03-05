The Best Cleaning Wipes

Scroll To See More Images

Cleaning and sanitizing your household, car, doorknobs, beauty tools, desks (…and the list goes on and on) is essential for keeping the spaces you live and work in organized, germ-free and tidy. Unfortunately, cleaning is often a timely task, and unless you’re one of the very few people who are neat freaks, not the most exciting chore to engage in. Fortunately, investing in some heavy-duty cleaning and sanitizing wipes can help you save time without cutting corners or missing problematic dirt, grime, and bacteria.

These pre-moistened wipes are great because they usually don’t require any other cleaning tools, sprays or products to get the job done. Another benefit to using these wipes is that, compared to spray formulas, they usually don’t leave behind a chemical odor. These multi-purpose wipes are great for cleaning just about everything (except for your face and body, of course) and they work on multiple different surfaces, including toilets, countertops, appliances, and sinks. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite effective cleaning wipes that basically do the work for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tub O Towels TW90 Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes

These heavy-duty disposable cleaning wipes are able to cleanse and sanitize most surfaces, and can even remove major stains from makeup, grease, nail polish and more.

2. Green Works Cleaning Wipes

These eco-friendly cleaning wipes are biodegradable and can be thrown into the compost to help reduce waste even further. They also leave behind a fresh scent—not a toxic odor.

3. Love Home & Planet Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes

These citrus and vanilla-scented cleaning wipes are not only effective a cleaning a wide variety of surfaces, but also can be used on your hands to get rid of germs and grime.