Sleek Circle Mirrors to Instantly Open up Your Space

Mirrors are arguably an essential home decor piece worthy of an investment—especially when it comes to statement mirror with a chic and style-forward appeal that allows them to double as accent decor. Clearly, mirrors are a must-have if you want to actually see what you look like after you get dressed and do your makeup, but they also have major space-transforming powers to offer your dwelling as well. Aside from their main purpose, mirrors can also give your space a multitude of elevated optical illusions, including reflecting light from your windows to illuminate dimly-lit spaces, to subtly opening up a room by bouncing light around the space (and therefore making it look bigger in the process). The latest mirror trend? Circular mirrors.

Whether your interior design taste leans more towards minimalism or you tend to opt for eclectic statement pieces to suit your space’s bohemian vibes, there’s a huge variety of rounded styles to choose from. Ready to give your place an instant revamp with just one chic piece? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite circular mirrors to give your space a slight refresh without breaking the bank.

1. Huimei2Y Circle Mirror

This gorgeous round circle mirror is designed with a luxe gold-bronze finish and features a sturdy build supported by eco-friendly silver. The HD mirror also features shatter-proof glass and a decorative metal frame.

2. SIMMER STONE Round Wall Mirror

Featuring a circular frame backed by a super-strong metal frame and buckle, this durable mirror is built to last. It’s also designed with a unique buckle chain for easy hanging.

3. Umbra Titanium Hubba Round Mirror

Sized at thirty-four inches, this mid-sized rounded mirror is designed with a beautiful titanium frame available in eight different finishes: gold, black, coral, silver, charcoal, and more.