Retro Cinema Light Boxes That Are Perfect for Displaying Messages

Do you love movie marquees? Whether you’re a vintage fan who delights in having Audrey Hepburn movie marathons or you just want your home to remind friends of Hollywood glamour, you’ll like the look of cinema light boxes. These boxes are mini-marquees and usually are filled with LED lights, backlighting whatever message you assemble. They usually have three rows, which fit about 10 letters each. You can craft your nightly mantra, make a message for your roommates, announce tonight’s Netflix viewing or use it for a special occasion.

We rounded up the best cinema light boxes for you. These boxes aren’t as stuffy as a movie marquee, though. Each of our picks includes plenty of emojis, so you can use smiling faces, hearts and the Red Dress emoji to do the talking for you. You can plug these boxes into a wall or put in batteries to light up the LED box. These boxes usually light up in a warm or cool white color, but one of our selections can also change colors. They can either be wall-mounted or placed on a table, depending on your preference. They’ll definitely make your Bachelorette nights more entertaining.

1. Color Changing Cinema Light Box with Letters

Light up your room with this cool cinema LED light box. You can choose from 15 different colored lights and change the box to different settings like flash, smooth, fade and strobe. The set comes with 154 letters and 90 emojis, so you’ll be able to spell out or share just about any emotion. The box itself is made out of acrylic, so it’s long-lasting and won’t shatter easily.

2. Northpoint 10-LED Multi Colored Home Decor Light Box

Instead of just setting this light box up on your bedside table and calling it a day, you can also easily wall-mount this pick. There are three rows that you can use to spell out a lengthier mantra or message, along with 271 letters, numbers and emojis. The letters also come in different colors, making crafting a message a little bit more fun. The box also has 10 bright LED lights, which ensures you can read this marquee from across a darkened room.

3. Cinema Light Box with Letters

If you communicate mostly in emojis, this should be your pick. This lightbox has everything from the champagne bottle emoji to the dancing red dress emoji. You’ll be able to communicate plenty of fun messages to roommates or show what the next movie night’s theme is going to be. There’s a total of 240 characters to play with. It takes batteries or it can be plugged into the wall via the included USB connector.