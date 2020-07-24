These Elegant Choker Necklaces Are The Ultimate Layering Pieces

Scroll To See More Images

Bulky, statement chokers were undeniably *the* necklace of choice throughout the ’90s and even into the early aughts, but they recently made a huge comeback. Black, leather, and pendant-adorned retro styles made a major splash for a couple of years in the recent past, as most sartorial movements tend to do, it eventually phased out. However, that doesn’t mean that shorted band necklace styles (basically elevated choker styles) aren’t still en vogue—they’re just less punk and goth-inspired than the original ones we’re used to seeing.

Nowadays it’s all about gilded, silver, and metal chained chokers—whether just a simple band or adorned with tiny and subtle embellishments, whether it be stars, seashells, or more simple, geometric shapes. These neck-hugging styles are the perfect jewelry staple to wear alone for a dash of something extra or to wear layered with your other long-length styles for a more dramatic look. Either way, they’re the ideal accessory solution that both minimalist and maximalist will love equally as much. Ahead, we’ve plucked out a few of our favorite (and affordable) pieces that we think you’ll love too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Benevolence LA Choker Necklace

This simple yet sophisticated choker necklace is designed with 14 karat gold and features an assortment of circular satellite bead embellishments for a little added charm.

2. TinyName Personalized Layered Choker Necklace

Nameplate and personalized catchphrase jewelry has been super popular recently, and this layered choker allows you to customize your own unique piece without breaking the bank.

3. S.J JEWELRY Womens Simple Delicate Choker

Adorned with ultra whimsical star pendants, this delicate yet charming choker is stable enough to match with other jewelry but makes enough of a statement to be worn on its own.