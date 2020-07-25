Chip and Dip Bowl Sets That Are Party Must-Haves

Chips and dip are the best party snack hands-down. If you want to have an awesome and memorable party, all you need to do is set out some guac or your favorite dip. Your friends will be hanging around the bowls for the rest of the night. No one can resist that salty chip and dip combo—no matter whether you’re serving guacamole, queso or salsa. Instead of just pushing two cereal bowls next to each other and loading them up with chips and dip, consider going a step further. Your regular bowls don’t provide the best chips-to-dip ratio, which is really what it’s all about. If your chips bowl is too small, you’ll be running around refilling it all night. You’ll get your 10,000 steps in, but your eyes will be glued to the bowls all night.

That’s why we suggest getting a chip and dip bowl set. The best chip and dip sets usually come with two bowls, a larger one for chips and a smaller one for dip. Sometimes, they have racks, so you can stack the chips and dip for the perfect experience. We also found some individual portions that double-dippers will love.

1. 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set

Who said chips and dip couldn’t be elegant? This three-tier serving set says otherwise. The three porcelain bowls, which are three different sizes, sit on top of a black metal serving rack. It makes serving and dipping easy for your party guests. After the party is over, the bowls nest within each other, so they don’t take up much room in your cabinet. These bowls are microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe, which means heating up dips and cleaning up easy.

2. Gibson Overseas, Inc. Gracious Dining Chip & Dip Set Ware

This set has the best chip-to-dip ratio. There’s enough room for chips with a still pretty sizable dip cup, so you won’t have to run back and forth refilling the bowls at your party. The bowls are ceramic, meaning they’re safe in the microwave and dishwasher, and the metal rack comfortably supports these floating bowls. You can also use these bowls for other food, because the metal rack does come off.

3. Jarratt Industries Double Dipper Bowls

It won’t be the end of the world if your friend knocks these bowls to the ground—but it will still be an awful waste of dip and a party foul. These BPA-free polyethylene bowls take a lot more than ceramic. The bowls are a little small, so you might consider using these as individual portions instead. If you’re having a small party, just hand out a bowl to each guest, so they can get their own personal chip and dip portion. You can get these bowls in a set of four or a set of six, depending on what you need.