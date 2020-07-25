Cheese Knife Sets That Are Kitchen Must-Haves

Taking a bunch of cheese into a park along with a few bottles of wine always seems like the best idea. What else could you possibly need? You’ve got the two most important food groups—fermented grapes and cheese. Unless you got a cheese platter that’s pre-cut, you might realize your mistake pretty quickly. You don’t realize how difficult it is to dole out pieces of Brie without knives or spreaders. Don’t make this rookie mistake. Treat yourself to the best cheese knives and spreader sets. These might not seem exciting, but you’ll seem like a sophisticated adult who has it all together—even if you def don’t.

The sets we picked out have all of the necessary components. They’ve all got multiple knives, a cheese fork, a cheese spreader and one set even has a cheese shaver. These sets are small, so they’re easy to throw into a tote bag or backpack if you’re taking your wine and cheese night on the road. They’re made out of super durable stainless steel and are designed in a stylish, compliment-worthy way. Although they’re made with cheese in mind, you can also use them during the appetizer portion of your dinner party.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LUNAR Premium 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set

This elegant set will make your cheese and wine nights go much more smoothly. It includes four cheese knives, one cheese fork and one cheese spreader, so you have everything you could possibly need. The entire set is made out of durable and shiny stainless steel—even the handles—ensuring that your knives won’t go dull on you. It’s also packaged in an elegant box, which makes it a great gift.

2. WoneNice Premium 6-Piece Cheese Knives Set

Not only are these knives and spreaders perfect for serving cheese, they’ll also look pretty while doing it. It’s hard to ignore this stylish set. You’ll get compliments as your friends cut into the brie and goat cheese with the ergonomic knives. You receive one cheese fork, one cheese spreader and four cheese knives—all made out of food-grade stainless steel. It comes in a nice gift box.

3. Bekith 8 Pieces Set Travel Cheese Knives

You get a whopping eight pieces in this set—two cheese knives, two cheese spreaders, two cheese shavers and two cheese forks. That means your friends won’t be waiting for your one person to finish with the cheese spreader. There are more to go around. This set is made out of stainless steel and has unique, polished wood handles. All of the pieces are also lightweight, which makes this set perfect to take on picnics.