$10 Wines that Taste Way More Expensive Than They Are

Who says you need to spend a fortune on a great bottle of tasty wine? Really, try any of Trader Joe’s budget-friendly (let’s be real—cheap) wines, and you’ll likely be pleasantly surprised.

Plenty of factors go into what makes a bottle of wine more expensive than others, from the land the grapes are grown on and the grapes that are used to make the wine to when grapes are harvested and if wines, particularly reds, are aged in oak barrels or not. Another big factor is—honestly—marketing. Typically, price is set by the market and what people will pay. According to Inc., the market demand and the perception of the wine usually come into play when setting the price.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of cheap wines (like, wines under $10) that taste way more expensive than they are. From red blends and chardonnay to rosé and pinot noir, here are 12 of our favorites.

Sauvignon Republic Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

Sold exclusively at Trader Joe’s, this sauvignon blanc is light and pairs well with seafood of all kinds — and especially with sushi.

Sauvignon Republic Cellars sauvignon blanc, $7.99 at Trader Joe’s

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley, Washington, Riesling, 2016

This Riesling from Washington’s Columbia Valley is crisp and refreshing and has hints of apple aromas and flavors.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley, Washington, Riesling, 2016, $8.99 at Napa Cabs

Adesso Cagnina di Romagna, 2017

This Italian red isn’t sickly sweet, and it isn’t quite a dessert wine. It’s right in the middle and goes down smooth.

Adesso, Cagnina di Romagna, 2017, $9.96 at Astor Wines

Apothic Red Winemaker’s Blend

You’ve seen the label everywhere, and if you haven’t tried it by now, you’ve been missing out. Apothic Red’s Winemaker’s Blend is a velvety, full-bodied red blend.

Apothic Red, $7.27 at Total Wine

Il Duca Stella Rosa Imperiale

Il Duca’s Stella Rosa Imperiale is a light-bodied, sparking red wine, perfect served chilled and paired with fresh fruit and cheese.

Il Duca Stella Rosa Imperiale, $8.99 at Total Wine

Rondel Brut Cava

With great reviews on Total Wine, this fruity brut is apparently fantastic with shrimp tempura. (But we’ll just drink it straight.)

Rondel Brut Cava, $8.99 at Total Wine

Ropiteau Pinot Noir

The cherry- and berry-flavored, light-bodied pinot noir hailing from France has a soft finish.

Ropiteau Pinot Noir, $9.99 at Total Wine

San Antonio Cardinale Red Blend

Is it obvious we love a good red blend? This medium-bodied red wine comes from California and is best served lightly chilled.

San Antonio Cardinale red blend, $6.99 at Total Wine

19 Crimes The Banished

With a label like that, how can you resist? All of 19 Crimes’ wines are great, but this one is a robust, flavorful and irresistible red wine.

19 Crimes The Banished, $7.97 at Total Wine

Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon

Red meat eaters, this one’s for you. Carnivor‘s cabernet sauvignon is layered with hints of blackberry, caramel and oak and should absolutely be paired with a juicy steak.

Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon, $8.47 at Total Wine

Ava Grace Rosé, 2017

It’s silky. It’s crisp. It’s full of apricot and honeysuckle flavors. And it’s less than $10.

Ava Grace Rosé, 2017, $8.99 at Wine.com

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier, 2012

OK, OK, we cheated. This Pine Ridge wine is a little more than $10, but the extra few bucks are worth it. This fruity chenin blanc is light and lively.

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier, 2012, $12.99 at Wine.com

Originally posted on SheKnows.