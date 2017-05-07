The Best Cheap Bathing Suits that Are Still Totally On-Trend

We’re not *totally* sure when it happened, but at some point, swimwear crept up from being a relatively small-ticket item to something that can put a solid dent in your budget. We’re talking $300 one-pieces, and separates that’ll run you more than your phone bill—each. Couple that with the price of sunglasses, a towel, your basket bag, and sunscreen, and your breezy beach day could cost you upwards of four figures.
Luckily, it’s not impossible to find a cheap bathing suit. If you’re on a super-tight budget and just need a single suit to get you through Labor Day, a one-piece is probably your best bet. It can also double as a shirt if you style it with high-waist jeans. But if you’re building your swim wardrobe from the ground up, mix-and-matching separates might be the way to go: If you buy two tops and two bottoms in similar colorways, you’ve got four different configurations. Stay away from anything that feels super-flimsy though: A bathing suit is not exactly an item of clothing you want falling apart at the seams. This means double-checking that all the stitching it in tact, and any padding is secure.
To get you started, we found seven retailers, many of which you probably didn’t know sold beachwear (looking at you, COS) and culled a few of our favorite pieces—all under $50 each. Ahead, the best places to shop for the best cheap bathing suits that won’t fall apart before it gets a second wear.
Aerie
Aerie is full of great inexpensive items you can mix and match—and they’re almost always on sale.
Aerie Cutout Ring One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; at Aerie
Aerie Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; at Aerie
Aerie Cha Cha Trianle Bikini Top, $24.95; at Aerie
COS
One of my favorite places to get bathing suits, this Zara-offshoot stocks basic silhouettes in styles that are anything but.
COS Crossover Swimsuit, $49; at COS
COS Puckered Bikini Top, $35; at COS
COS Printed Bikini Bottoms, $25; at COS
Zara
Yep: Your go-to place for everything on-trend has swim, too.
Zara Knotted Swimsuit, $35.90; at Zara
Zara Swimsuit with Side Knots, $35.90; at Zara
Zara Textured Bikini Top, $22.90; at Zara
Target
If you’ve never perused Target’s swim section, you’re sorely missing out: Expect cuts and patterns that are slightly more conservative than Victoria’s Secret—but every bit as versatile.
Vanilla Beach Ribbed Scalloped One-Shoulder Bikini Swim Top, $26.99; at Target
Mossimo Lace Up One Piece, $39.99; at Target
Xhilaration Lace Up Bralette Bikini Top, $17.99; at Target
H&M
H&M is a trove for mix-and-match styles, but I prefer the one-pieces, if only because nobody else has them.
H&M Bikini Bottoms, $12.99; at H&M
H&M Swimsuit with Printed Design, $34.99; at H&M
H&M Bandeau Bikini Top, $17.99; at H&M
Forever21
The quality isn’t ideal, but as long as you can live with your bathing suit only lasting for a season, Forever21 is a solid option.
Forever21 Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.90; at Forever21
Forever21 Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.90; at Forever21
Forever21 Mesh-Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.90; at Forever21
ASOS
The online-only retailer stocks dozens of brands at varying price points, including its own budget-friendly line of swim.
ASOS Layered Palm Plunge Halter Swimsuit, $49; at ASOS
New Look Floral Frill Bikini Top + Bottom, $41.50; at ASOS
Monki Crop Top Cross Back Bikini, $28; at ASOS
