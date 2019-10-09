The Before & After Pics by Users For These Charcoal Teeth Whiteners Are Pretty Impressive

Scroll To See More Images

From detoxifying face masks to oral supplements, charcoal is one buzziest ingredients of the moment. Recently, activated charcoal has also gained momentum with fans for its teeth whitening and gum-nourishing benefits. While charcoal isn’t exactly FDA-approved for these purposes, the anecdotal “evidence” documented by the many loyalists to the black stuff is pretty impressive (at least, to me). While charcoal-infused oral care products can be kind of messy, they seem to actually keep their promise of removing surface stains without causing sensitivity.

When it comes to removing discoloration thanks to a love red wine, cold brew and tea, there is clearly no single at-home treatment or remedy that’s able to rival the effectiveness of in-office work performed by your dentist. However, the striking amount of hype surrounding charcoal left me intrigued enough to try it out for myself. Yes, I too am a self-professed coffee addict, who often forgets to rinse and gargle after finishing my morning cup of joe (or afternoon latte, let’s be honest). Below, you’ll find my favorite charcoal-powered whitening products that left me with a visibly brighter smile.

1. Active Wow 24K Charcoal Teeth Whitening Kit

This LED-powered whitening kit comes complete with activated charcoal whitening gel syringes, 3 thermo-molded trays for a personalized fit, 3 precision application tips, and a tray case for convenience. The LED technology helps make charcoal’s whitening powers even faster.

2. Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

This toothpaste whitens the teeth with charcoal rather than SLS and fluoride. It works to not only remove surface stains, but it also freshens breath and kills bacteria. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan and is Leaping Bunny Certified and PETA-approved.

3. Active Wow Charcoal Powder

This refined charcoal powder not only whitens discolored teeth, but it also supports gum health as well. The only downside to opting for a powder is that they can be a bit more messy than other products.