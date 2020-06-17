Chunky Chain Bracelets to Instantly Elevate Your Look

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, diamond rings and classic pendant necklace—from lockets to shell-adorned chokers, and everything in between— is definitely jewelry staples that every accessory lover should own at least one of in their personal collection, but if you’re looking to add a bit of either edge of elegance to your look, embellishing your wrist with statement arm candy is your best bet for looking subtle yet adding a little something extra to help refine your overall look. Chunky, chain bracelets are a classic option that transcends the fickle cycle of jewelry trends, and they always somehow manage to look both chic and bold without coming across as over-the-top, super-trendy, or downright gaudy.

Whether you prefer a braided silver-toned style or a slimmer gold-toned bracelet, these wrist upgrades have the power to add that ambiguous yet all too common, “something’s missing” touch to your outfit with just one signature piece. If you’re looking for a solid chain bracelet that you’ll likely reach for on the daily (for any look or occasion) we’ve rounded up some of our favorite stellar styles to upgrade your jewelry box instantly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MJLulu Chain Bracelet

This dainty, double-strand chain bracelet is the perfect everyday accent to complement any outfit and your other jewelry lineup for the day. It’s made of high quality 925 sterling silver.

2. CIUNOFOR CZ Chain Bracelet

This adjustable stainless steel chain bracelet also features a chic charm pendant for a dash of style-forward appeal. It’s also nick-free and resists tarnishing and fading.

3. PH PandaHall Stainless Steel Slider Chain Bracelet

This refined chain bracelet features an adjustable closure to accommodate a wide range of different wrist sizes. The two-strand set allows you to wear one separately or layered with one another for a textured look.