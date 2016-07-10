StyleCaster
10 Toppings That'll Get You Excited About Cereal Again

10 Toppings That’ll Get You Excited About Cereal Again

10 Toppings That’ll Get You Excited About Cereal Again
Whether you OD’d on cold cereal by eating it every day while growing up, prefer to use it as a fallback option if you run out of eggs or yogurt, or if you’re an oatmeal devotee simply in search of new ways to serve up the classic—there are lots of ways to zhoozsh up both hot and cold cereals so that they taste healthier, fresher, and more satisfying.

These 10 tasty topping combinations all have a basic formula in common. Step one: Nuts and seeds for savoriness and protein. Step two: Fruit, cacao nibs, coconut shavings, or maple syrup for flavor and sweetness. Step three: Dig in.

Kiwi, mango, and shredded coconut (on granola or muesli)

What's Gaby Cooking

Sunflower seeds, pepitas, and freeze-dried berries (on muesli)

Faring Well

Chia seeds, cacao nibs, fruit, nuts, and maple syrup (on oatmeal)

The Little Epicurean

Peaches, cherries, and blackberries (on granola or muesli)

What's Gaby Cooking

Maple Syrup, sliced almonds, cinnamon, and salt (on granola)

Naturally Ella

Peanut butter, chia seeds, and figs (on oatmeal)

Marin Mama Cooks

Apple slices, coconut flakes, cinnamon, peanut butter, and honey

Pinch of Yum

Pecans and maple syrup (on porridge or quinoa)

Simply Quinoa

Peanut butter, blackberry jam, chia seeds, and coconut oil (on oatmeal)

Marin Mama Cooks

Cinnamon, banana, roasted almonds, and honey

Craftsy

