10 Toppings That’ll Get You Excited About Cereal Again

Whether you OD’d on cold cereal by eating it every day while growing up, prefer to use it as a fallback option if you run out of eggs or yogurt, or if you’re an oatmeal devotee simply in search of new ways to serve up the classic—there are lots of ways to zhoozsh up both hot and cold cereals so that they taste healthier, fresher, and more satisfying.

These 10 tasty topping combinations all have a basic formula in common. Step one: Nuts and seeds for savoriness and protein. Step two: Fruit, cacao nibs, coconut shavings, or maple syrup for flavor and sweetness. Step three: Dig in.