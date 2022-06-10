Best Celebrity Swimsuit Trends: 7 Styles Dua Lipa & Kim K Are Wearing Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Swimsuit season has finally arrived which means that every second I spend on my computer, is a second I wish I was spending in a bikini on the beach. When I’m not able to step away from my desk, I do get to live vicariously through the never-ending selection of celebrity vacation pictures on my Instagram feed. This season’s celebrity swimsuit trends have left me feeling seriously inspired because each one is so different—as long as it’s waterproof, it works for the beach. Every time I double-tap on a picture, I hope it’s helping to manifest my own future beach trip.

While Dua Lipa is exploring the desert in a cut-out one-piece, Kim Kardashian is posing for pictures on the sandy beaches in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is bringing things back to her roots with an Americana-themed summer (and a very cute collab with Frankies Bikinis).

Now before I get into the top swimsuit trends celebs are wearing right now, I’ll let you in on a little secret—they’re all optional and up for interpretation. The hottest trends you can wear to the beach are sunscreen and confidence so pick your favorite celebrity swimsuit trend to wear and make it your own!

The Monokini – Dua Lipa

The Monokini is a blast from the past (well, the past as in the early 2000’s.) Since the style’s early popularity, it’s gotten a significant upgrade with sleeker lines and a wider variety of cut-out styles. Dua Lipa paired hers with two other revived trends: the trucker hat and a casual flannel—it’s not your typical beach attire, but it definitely works.

Celine One Piece

This cut-out one-piece is what I’d consider a monokini for beginners—it has a subtler shape than the deep-V cut-outs that Paris Hilton used to wear and will nicely emphasize the curvature of your waist. It’s available in five colors but black is always the chicest option.

The Ruffle Bikini – Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is currently the driving force behind the Americana-inspired ruffle bikini trend with her new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The collection is a refreshing departure from the ever-present Y2K resurgence and brought a softer vibe to swimwear this summer.

Floral Ruffle Bikini Top

This frilly bikini top is sweet and supportive because of the wide straps. It’s available in three colors and looks amazing with the cheeky matching swimsuit bottoms.

The Body Chain – Hailey Bieber

Ok, is a body chain technically a swimsuit? Of course not. However, it is the ultimate swimsuit accessory and Hailey Bieber proves it time after time. Whether you’re wearing a string bikini, monokini or something sporty, a body chain will add a little glam to the look (and make for great photo content).

Thar Body Chain

This body chain by Petit Moments is easy to take on and off so you can jump from Instagram photos to a dip in the pool without any problems.

Minimalist Neutrals – Barbie Ferreira

Like her Euphoria character, Barbie Ferreira usually chooses bright colors and bold accessories for her looks—so when she wore a neutral terry cloth bikini it made a statement. A skin-tone bikini is a great way to play into your natural beauty. I love how Ferreira wore it without any jewelry or makeup.

Shimmer Multiway Bralette

A fun way to play up neutral tones is with a little shimmer! Wear this sparkly swimsuit from Abercrombie with some Supergoop! Glow Screen and you’ll look radiant.

The Underwire Top – Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is the vintage queen and the look extends to her swimwear collection. Her blue bikini look revives the 1950’s pin-up aesthetic while the button-down and matching short set bring it into the present day. Underwire tops are especially great for the ladies with a little more volume on top because the cup shape provides extra support.

Recycled Underwire Bikini Top in Blue

This bright blue underwire bikini is the perfect pick if you’re obsessed with Bella Hadid’s look. She wore hers in the South of France but it also works for a backyard pool party. Make sure to pair it with the matching bottoms.

The Teeny Tiny String Bikini – Kim Kardashian

If anyone was going to rock the tiniest string bikini I’ve ever seen, it’s Kim Kardashian. The multi-faceted reality star just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and her swimsuit choices were the ultimate example of “less is more”. String bikinis are truly for every body type and look so hot on a tropical vacation. Just make sure you pack a swimsuit coverup if you’re vacationing with your grandparents.

Always Fits Tiny Ties Bottom

Good American is a hidden gem for swimsuit options. The site has so many bright-colored bikinis that can be mixed and matched. This string bikini comes in sizes 00-8 and is available in 10 colors.

Patterned Two-Piece – Sofia Richie

If you’re a maximalist with your personal style, a patterned swimsuit is the way to go on the beach. I love the two-toned colorway of Sofia Richie’s bikini. Richie went sans accessories, but I think playing into the patterns with a beaded necklace or bucket hat would be a fun way to bring out your personal style.

String Triangle Bikini Top

This Aerie bikini top has the same two-toned effect as Sofia Richie’s. It’s available in sizes XXS-XXL and comes in 10 different color and pattern options.