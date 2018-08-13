17 Celebrity Summer Vacations to Drool Over

Summer may be nearing its final days, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack up the swimsuit just yet. There are still a handful of warm-weather weeks left, and we can think of no better way to take advantage of them than by going on a spontaneous late-summer vacay—inspired by some of your favorite stars.

Though you might not be able to take a private holiday like Beyoncé and Jay Z or jet off to to Greece like Gigi Hadid, you can at least channel these A-list getaways in spirit. Peek at the 17 most drool-worthy celebrity vacations from not only this summer, but the summer vacations of 2017 we still aren’t over—ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.