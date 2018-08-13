17 Celebrity Summer Vacations to Drool Over

Summer may be nearing its final days, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack up the swimsuit just yet. There are still a handful of warm-weather weeks left, and we can think of no better way to take advantage of them than by going on a spontaneous late-summer vacay—inspired by some of your favorite stars.
Though you might not be able to take a private holiday like Beyoncé and Jay Z or jet off to to Greece like Gigi Hadid, you can at least channel these A-list getaways in spirit. Peek at the 17 most drool-worthy celebrity vacations from not only this summer, but the summer vacations of 2017 we still aren’t over—ahead.
A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.
Beyoncé and Jay Z
In early July, Beyoncé and Jay Z headed seaside for some much-needed time off in Cannes.
Photo:
Instagram/@beyonce.
Kourtney Kardashian
First off, let's get the obvious out of the way here: Kourt is smokin'-hot in this pic. But also, how cute is Penelope?! Here, they're relaxing on a yacht in Portofino, Italy.
Photo:
Instagram/@kourtneykardash.
Rita Ora
Photo:
Instagram/@ritaora.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi in Greece should be the name of a reality TV series, right? Gigi Hadid took a quick trip to Greece in late June to soak up the sun and look as stunning as always.
Photo:
Instagram/@gigihadid.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Adorable couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and their baby boy, Silas, all took a trip to the City of Love, Paris.
Photo:
Instagram/@justintimberlake.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Photo:
Instagram/@jlo.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and her boyfriend (and baby daddy) Danny Fujikawa look absolutely glamourous and relaxed in Tuscany, a trip they took at the end of June this year.
Photo:
Instagram/@katehudson.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid
Last May, Jenner, Baldwin and Hadid made our supermodel dream-cation come true when the three joined up for a trip to a still-unnamed tropical island. The ladies, who were also joined by Justine Skye and Renell Madrano, kicked off summer with tons of fun-filled activities, like riding jetskis, drinking by the ocean and posing on a yacht in thong bikinis.
Photo:
Instagram/@bellahadid.
Hilary Duff
In early August 2017, the actress vacationed in Hawaii with her then-5-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and a few pals. The activities were pretty low-key, with Duff going paddle-boarding in adorable one-piece swimsuits and the group enjoying tropical drinks straight out of a pineapple. (Duh, you're in Hawaii.) And while there were body-shamers trying to bring her down, Duff remained unbothered.
"Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better and unflawed," Duff wrote, accompanied with the hashtag #kissmyass.
Photo:
Instagram/@hilaryduff.
Julianne Hough
In late July 2017, the Dancing with the Stars judge and her then-newlywed husband, Brooks Laich, traveled to a secluded island in the Indian Ocean for their honeymoon. (The couple wed on July 8, 2017.)
On their honeymoon, the newlyweds did what newlyweds do these days: They took about a million selfies on the beach. There were pics of Hough swinging beachside (and sporting some seriously impressive abs), walking along the sand topless and the pair enjoying the sights of their oceanside view.
To top it off, the couple finished their trip with a safari around Kenya.
Photo:
Instagram/@juleshough.
Kourtney Kardashian
In early August 2017, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star trekked to Egypt with her rumored model boyfriend at the time, Younes Benjima. The rumored couple began their trip in Cairo with some of Benjima's friend, where they visited historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza. The couple also found time to travel north to Hacienda Bay and enjoy its beaches. Other activities including camel riding (duh), smoking a hookah and noshing on tons of Egyptian food.
Photo:
Instagram/@kourtneykardash.
Cara Delevingne
For her 25th birthday, actress rounded up a dozen of her closest girlfriends for a trip to Mexico—or as Delevingne called it, "sexico."
The trip, which included fellow models Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger, began with a private jet ride. From there, they traveled to Chichén Itzá, a complex of Mayan ruins, and Isla Holbox, an island off the Yucatán Peninsula.
Other activities included joining a Mariachi band and wearing custom-made T-shirts with the birthday girl's face on them.
Photo:
Instagram/@caradelevingne.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
In early August 2017, Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen, her husband, John Legend, their 1-year-old daughter (at the time), Luna and Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, jetted across the world for an Italian getaway.
Their trip began in Venice, where Teigen strutted through the streets in a fab ensemble. Their time in Italy, which also featured tons of vacation selfies with baby Luna, also featured gelato eating, a swanky hotel and intimate date nights for Teigen and her hubby.
Photo:
Instagram/@chrissyteigen.
Shay Mitchell
Photo:
Instagram/@shaymitchell.
Lucy Hale
Like her PLL pal, Hale also took a break from her acting schedule for a quick trip to Hawaii with boyfriend, Anthony Kalabretta. There, the two munched on poke bowls, flew on helicopters, visited volcanos and simply soaked up the sand and breathtaking views.
Photo:
Instagram/@lucyhale.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
For the West's 40th birthday in 2017, the rapper joined his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their two kids, North and Saint West, on a private trip to the Bahamas.
The trip, which happened in June 2017, was pretty low-key, with West and Kardashian staying off social media for the bulk of the vacay. However, we do know a few details. Per an E! News source, the couple rented a private villa and had Casamigos tequila flown in, which they drank by the pool.
Photo:
Instagram/@kimkardashian.
Emily Ratajkowski
After she finished shooting the thriller Welcome Home with Aaron Paul in Italy, the model-actress opted to stay in the country for an impromptu vacation in June 2017. Obviously, Ratajkowski didn't disappoint with the pictures, which featured her drinking tons of wine and Italian coffee and exploring the gorgeous Amalfi coast. She even found time to do her laundry.
Photo:
Instagram/@emrata.