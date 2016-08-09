StyleCaster
Share

23 Day-Improving Photos of Celebrities Taking Shameless Selfies

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Day-Improving Photos of Celebrities Taking Shameless Selfies

by
23 Day-Improving Photos of Celebrities Taking Shameless Selfies
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Long before “selfie” became Oxford Dictionaries’ Word of the Year in 2013, celebrities—and everyone else with an iPhone—were perfecting the art of taking smartphone pics of themselves. From duck-faced pouts to flaw-minimizing, flattering angles, the reverse camera function opened up a whole new world of vanity and narcissism.

MORE: 25 Excellent Photos of Celebs Eating Junk Food

Since most of us are used to seeing paparazzi shots of Hollywood’s finest splashed across magazine covers and website homepages, there’s something especially entertaining and voyeuristic about seeing famous people taking selfies. (Clearly, they haven’t seen enough photos of themselves in this lifetime!)

Click through these 23 epic photos of celebs from Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton to Beyoncé and (of course) the Kardashians, all taking their most flattering and goofy selfies.

MORE: Proof That T. Swift Changes Her Style by Man

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Adriana Lima takes a beauty shot.

Photo: @adrianalima

Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton: Most epic selfie ever?

Photo: @sarahnmeryl

Amber Rose wears her sunglasses at night.

Photo: @amberrose

Candice SwanepoelDerek Blasberg, and Karlie Kloss cuddle up at a Marvel and Garage magazine event.

Photo: @angelcandices

Rihanna snaps a casual selfie while sunbathing.

Photo: @badgirlriri

Kanye poses for a pic with a selfie stick.

Photo: @techehead

Victoria's Secret angels Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo give duck face to a phone.

Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell get cozy.

Photo: @bellahadid

Kim K. snaps a selfie with Hillary Clinton.

Photo: @dougbada

Karlie Kloss takes a bathrobe selfie.

Photo: @karliekloss

Beyoncé isn't one to miss a great selfie opp—even in the Louvre.

Photo: @yohey1215

Candice Swanepoel takes a glamour shot.

Photo: @angelcandices

T. Swift and Lorde pose with a fan at the VMAs.

Photo: @katiesadieblue

Kendall Jenner takes a glamour shot with Olivier Rousteing and Jourdan Dunn.

Photo: @kendalljenner

Queen of selfies Kim Kardashian snaps another one.

Photo: @kimkardashian

Miranda KerrKourtney KardashianLily Aldridge, and a friend get goofy for an iPhone.

Paris Hilton smiles for the camera.

Photo: @parishilton

Ariana Grande puckers up for a selfie with Ryan Seacrest.

Photo: @ryanseacrest

A dude takes a photo of Selena Gomez taking a photo of herself. (#Meta.)

Photo: @selenagomez

Heidi Klum smiles amidst a crowd of fans.

Photo: @techehead

BFFs and selfie aficionados Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner smile and snap.

Photo: @techehead

Bella Thorne poses with fans.

Photo: WENN

Taylor Lautner selfies it up.

Photo: WENN

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Calming Products for When Your Skin Has Just Had Enough

15 Calming Products for When Your Skin Has Just Had Enough
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share