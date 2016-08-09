23 Day-Improving Photos of Celebrities Taking Shameless Selfies

Long before “selfie” became Oxford Dictionaries’ Word of the Year in 2013, celebrities—and everyone else with an iPhone—were perfecting the art of taking smartphone pics of themselves. From duck-faced pouts to flaw-minimizing, flattering angles, the reverse camera function opened up a whole new world of vanity and narcissism.
Since most of us are used to seeing paparazzi shots of Hollywood’s finest splashed across magazine covers and website homepages, there’s something especially entertaining and voyeuristic about seeing famous people taking selfies. (Clearly, they haven’t seen enough photos of themselves in this lifetime!)
Click through these 23 epic photos of celebs from Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton to Beyoncé and (of course) the Kardashians, all taking their most flattering and goofy selfies.
Adriana Lima takes a beauty shot.
@adrianalima
Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton: Most epic selfie ever?
@sarahnmeryl
Amber Rose wears her sunglasses at night.
@amberrose
Candice Swanepoel, Derek Blasberg, and Karlie Kloss cuddle up at a Marvel and Garage magazine event.
@angelcandices
Rihanna snaps a casual selfie while sunbathing.
@badgirlriri
Kanye poses for a pic with a selfie stick.
@techehead
Victoria's Secret angels Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo give duck face to a phone.
Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell get cozy.
@bellahadid
Kim K. snaps a selfie with Hillary Clinton.
@dougbada
Karlie Kloss takes a bathrobe selfie.
@karliekloss
Beyoncé isn't one to miss a great selfie opp—even in the Louvre.
@yohey1215
Candice Swanepoel takes a glamour shot.
@angelcandices
T. Swift and Lorde pose with a fan at the VMAs.
@katiesadieblue
Kendall Jenner takes a glamour shot with Olivier Rousteing and Jourdan Dunn.
@kendalljenner
Queen of selfies Kim Kardashian snaps another one.
@kimkardashian
Miranda Kerr, Kourtney Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, and a friend get goofy for an iPhone.
Paris Hilton smiles for the camera.
@parishilton
Ariana Grande puckers up for a selfie with Ryan Seacrest.
@ryanseacrest
A dude takes a photo of Selena Gomez taking a photo of herself. (#Meta.)
@selenagomez
Heidi Klum smiles amidst a crowd of fans.
@techehead
BFFs and selfie aficionados Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner smile and snap.
@techehead
Bella Thorne poses with fans.
WENN
Taylor Lautner selfies it up.
WENN